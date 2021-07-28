Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Winchester Speedway

By Official Release
0

Saturday, July 31
Track: Winchester Speedway, .5-mile oval
Race: 12 of 20
Event: Calypso Lemonade 200 (200 laps, 100 miles)

Schedule
Practice: 4:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying: 6:00 p.m. ET
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Ford Fusion

  • Gray enters Winchester Speedway on Saturday night for his fourth straight start in as many weeks with the ARCA Menards Series.
  • Last weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, the 16-year-old driver started sixth and brought home a third-place finish earning his third straight top-five with the series.
  • Gray has one previous start on the half-mile, high banked Winchester surface coming last September. He qualified fifth and finished there in his Ford Performance Fusion.
  • Crew chief Chad Johnston returns to his home state this weekend. Johnston hails from Cayuga, Indiana, which is three hours west of Winchester. The veteran is a 2004 graduate of Indiana State University.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion

  • Saturday night at Winchester marks Moffitt’s 12th race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.
  • The North Carolina native is coming off a sixth-place finish at Iowa Speedway last Saturday night.
  • Through 11 races, Moffitt has four top-fives and nine top-10s and sits third in the series standings as one of four drivers with perfect attendance so far this season.
  • This will be the first appearance at Winchester Speedway for both Moffitt and crew chief Derek Smith.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleFlying Lizard Returns to Road America for Porsche Carrera Cup North America

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category