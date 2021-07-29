GMS Racing ARCA Winchester Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 21 GMS Racing, Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Winchester Speedway Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at the high-banked half-mile

2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Avg finish: 3.3

Career ARCA Stats

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his fourth career ARCA Menards Series national tour start on Saturday at the “worlds fastest half-mile” Winchester Speedway.

Saturday’s Calypso 200 will be Dye’s first career start at Winchester and his fifth race in the GMS Racing No. 21 Solar-Fit Chevrolet.

Crew Chief Chad Bryant and Dye will work together for the fifth time this season, and look to maintain an impressive ARCA Menards Series average finish of 3.3. Dye, who won at Berlin Raceway, had a strong runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway last weekend.

Winchester Speedway, located in Winchester, Indiana, averages 18-degrees of banking in the corners and measures at exactly one half-mile in length. This weekend’s event will be the 12th race of the ARCA Menards Series season.

The No. 21 Chevrolet will carry the traditional white, orange, and black colors. Solar-Fit will appear on the hood, with Race to Stop Suicide on the quarter panels. The NASCAR Foundation will also be on the car.

The 200-lap, 100-mile ARCA Menards Series race will air live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Quote:

“We’ve been building some momentum over the last few weeks, so to go to Winchester and race again this weekend with the GMS 21 Chevrolet is exciting. Chad (Bryant) has had a bunch of success there and our GMS cars have been fast every weekend, so I’m confident we’ll have another great shot this weekend. I’ve never seen Winchester in person, but everyone talks about how much fun it is to race at and all the action that usually takes place. Hopefully we can battle for the win with our Race to Stop Suicide car on Saturday night.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

