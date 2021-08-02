LESSARD SWEEPS SUNSET FOR WIGHT MOTORSPORTS

(August 2, 2021) Following a strong showing in their first year of competition in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) expected to collect their first team victory this season. WMI kicked off the 2021 season this past Sunday at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario and with Raphael Lessard at the wheel the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro took the checkered flag first in each of the 125-lap races.

Lessard was filling in for Donald Theetge who was forced to miss the event at Sunset Speedway due to a hand injury. Lessard posted the fourth quickest time in qualifying in the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro for the First Responders 125. The race would get underway but after only seven laps be stopped due to rain.

After waiting over four hours the track was dry and the action resumed with Lessard taking his time moving forward in the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro. With fewer than 20 laps remaining Lessard made his move to the front on a restart. “I said we had to get a little aggressive so that’s what I did,” said the driver. “We got three-wide there for a bit and I was able to get to the lead”.

Lessard would score the victory by a margin of .685 seconds ahead of the second-place driver and claim the first victory for the WMI team.

The field for the second race, The General Tire 125 was based on lap times in race one and Lessard would line up on the outside of the front row for the start. He quickly powered the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro into the lead and maintained that position without serious challenge for much of the race. However, an aggressive bid for the lead by the second-place challenger though unsuccessful brought about a yellow flag that sent the race into NASCAR overtime.

On the final restart Lessard once again held off a challenge and brought the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro first to the checkers and claimed his second victory of the night, and third win in his third Pinty’s Series oval events.

“It was a perfect night, I can’t thank WMI and Theetge Chevrolet and everyone enough for this opportunity” said Lessard afterwards. “That’s three for three on the ovals now”.

WMI Principal David Wight was proud of his entire team. “What a job the whole team did, not just tonight, but throughout the off season to prepare for this season. We had fast cars last year and we learned a few things. Now we’ve broke through and we expect to be challenging for wins at every event. Great job by Raphael tonight” he stated.

Of note:

WMI driver Mark Dilley also had strong moments in his #64 Leland Industries / RGC Sports / NTN Chevrolet during both races. Dilley just missed the top ten in race one and scored an eighth-place finish in the night cap.

TJ Rinomato in the #2 RGC Sports / IHL Chevrolet Camaro placed 16th in race one and 16th in race two.

TV & Live Streaming

Race fans can watch the race one broadcast on TSN August 8, 1:00PM ET, the second race will air August 15, 11:00AMET. Race one on RDS2 is August 13, 9:30PM ET, August 23, 7:00PM ET. Race Two will be shown

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 11 total races in Ontario and Quebec. Next up for the series will be the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec on August 15th.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge: Twitter @DonaldTheetge

Raphael Lessard: Twitter raphael_lessard Instagram @raphael_lessard

J.F. Laberge: Instagram jf_laberge https://www.facebook.com/jflracingmtl

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley