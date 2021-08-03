Music City Grand Prix Ahead for Thwaits and Franklin Road Apparel

Nashville, TENNESSEE – August 3, 2021 – The arrival of the Trans Am roadshow in his home city of Nashville Tennessee has provided Ken Thwaits and Franklin Road Apparel with a true match made in heaven opportunity both to race and to promote the Franklin Road Trans Am merchandise produced this year in conjunction with the Series. Franklin Road are the title Sponsors for Saturday’s TA2 Feature race, which is fully billed as the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers presents the Franklin Road Classic.

“Franklin Road Apparel is pleased to announce that we will be the title sponsor for the Trans Am by Pirelli TA2 race at the Music City Grand Prix,” said Ken in an official statement.

“Having a big presence at the inaugural Music City Grand Prix is fantastic. Our Franklin Road Apparel store located in Franklin has a great opportunity to get in front of our client demographic and let people know where to find the coolest men’s and women’s apparel in Middle Tennessee. If patrons cannot make an in person visit to our store, they can always stop by our virtual store at www.franklinroad.com.”

Ken currently sits in P4 in the TA Championship from 20 starters in the prestigious TA Class of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship, a position that would undoubtedly be the envy of any ‘rookie’ in the big league of American Muscle car racing. But the 2020 Trans Am XGT Champion isn’t one to let the grass grow under his feet and he has also been competing in the TA2 Class, principally to gain more track time in the muscle cars.

At the Franklin Road Music City Grand Prix, Ken will be racing around the streets of Nashville in the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro. We spoke to Ken ahead of the weekend and his enthusiasm was tangible, “In my earlier years of racing I was able to race in the Long Beach Grand Prix,” said Ken. “Now we get a chance to rocket over the Cumberland River at over 150mph in our own hometown. What an awesome opportunity!”

The Franklin Road Apparel and Trans Am Series by Pirelli branded apparel will be available at a special pop-up store located next to the Trans Am pit area in the main paddock. It will feature high end tee shirts featuring Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Vodka’s TA2 car ripping around the track. Fans are urged to come check out all the TA2 cars getting ready to race in the streets of Nashville and also pick up a one of a kind keepsake for the inaugural Music City Grand Prix!

There is a huge 39 car TA2 entry for the Music City Grand Prix, which is being run in conjunction with the Indycar series. This promises a tremendous spectacle on the road course around the streets of the famous home of country music, something that will delight the fans. There are two half hour practice sessions for the drivers on Friday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., while the huge entry and nature of the track mean that qualifying is split into two groups.

Saturday morning sees the first group go out at 11:00 a.m. for 15-minutes with the second group dovetailing immediately afterwards. The drivers and teams then hardly have time to gather their breath before the race itself, which is over 46 laps of the circuit and gets underway at 1:25 p.m. The action continues all weekend with – as we would expect – music as well as action packed racing.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwait’s racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.