Sheehan Excited for Street Course at Music City Grand Prix Franklin Road Classic

Nashville, TENNESSEE – August 3, 2021 – The Round 8 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season sees the iconic muscle car roadshow head to the world famous Music City of Nashville, Tennessee for the inaugural running of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Saturday’s TA2 feature race is the Vodka Spiked Coolers presents Franklin Road Classic. Organized in conjunction with the Indycar Series, the Trans Am organizers are to be applauded for such a terrific innovation that will undoubtedly introduce TA2 to a new and wider audience.

Tom Sheehan is making the trip from his New Hampshire base to Nashville Tennessee in good spirits this week with the team prepared for taking on the new course . He currently sits P8 overall in the drivers’ standings. Having made good gains with the setup of the car at Brainerd where he finished in P7, Tom is very upbeat about the weekend ahead in the home of country and western music.

“Nashville is a street course and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Sheehan. He has produced some of his best finishes of recent times on street courses, notably at the Motor City Grand Prix in Detroit. “I always enjoy a concrete bullring! Nobody’s seen the track, nobody really knows the track or driven the track. Practice time will be at a premium.”

After a good finish at Brainerd he added, ”The Series has got to be excited about it. Indycar is a great show, TA2 is a great show. I’m happy for the folks in Nashville and I’m looking forward to not disappointing them. It sounds like a really exciting event down in Nashville.”

We would certainly second that. In addition to the racing, there are some terrific music shows on offer and there will undoubtedly be a carnival-like atmosphere. There is a bumper 39 car TA2 entry for the Music City Grand Prix, so a terrific race is on the cards. The course features a long straight on the road course meaning very high top speeds. At the far end of the track away from the paddock are a series of tight turns and the whole layout is shaped not unlike a giant guitar!

There are two half hour practice sessions for the drivers on Friday at 11:00 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., while the huge entry and nature of the track mean that qualifying is split into two groups. Saturday morning sees the first group go out at 11:00 a.m. for 15-minutes with the second group dovetailing immediately afterwards. The drivers and teams then duel it out on the streets of Nashville for 46 laps of the circuit and gets underway at 1:25 p.m.

Tickets are available here | Music City Grand Prix (musiccitygp.com)

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

