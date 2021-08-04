Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing to Race at Road America for Rounds Seven and Eight

Brownsburg, Ind. (August 4, 2021) – The 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season resumes this weekend at Road America for Rounds seven and eight. The Wayne Taylor Racing stable includes four cars and five drivers across three different classes in the PRO, PRO|AM, and AM category. At the halfway point of the 2021 season, the entire team has one victory and six podiums amongst the four cars.

Drivers of the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing, Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal are currently sixth in the championship and just 37 points behind second and third position in the PRO class. The veteran racing drivers with minimal experience in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo cars have showcased their skills during their first year in the season.

Ashton Harrison, the driver of the No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo Huracan enters the second half of the season in fourth place in the AM class, just five points shy of her third-place competitor. The American driver has finished on the podium for three out of four race weekends with a season opening victory at Circuit of the Americas showcasing her strong abilities as a driver.

The 2020 LB Cup champion, Randy Sellari, driver of the No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing LST, is coming off his best weekend yet with two top-five finishes at Watkins Glen. He has continuously progressed as he gains more experience in the AM Class and is currently fifth in the AM championship.

After missing Rounds five and six of the 2021 championship due to a racing conflict in the Formula Regional Americas Championship, Jordan Missig sits fifth in the championship standings. The American truly exemplified his talents after finishing on the podium in his first race while driving in the PROAM Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship and continuing the pace at VIRginia International Raceway.

Practice for the IMSA SportsCar weekend begins this Thursday at 4:35 p.m. ET. The first race of the weekend will begin this Saturday at 1:40 p.m. ET with race two following on Sunday at 11:50 a.m. ET. All race coverage will be available on IMSA. TV.

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“First off, I love Road America. It’s one of the country’s greatest circuits. I’ve enjoyed a lot of success there over the years in various categories. The circuit itself is a joy to drive, it’s fast and offers a variety of corner types and corner speeds and makes for great racing with multiple heavy brake zones and drafting opportunities. I think all of us at WTR expected the #1 to be challenging for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Pro championship this year. These DNF’s have really minimized our chances of challenging for a points championship, but we can still challenge for race wins. And that’s what I’d like to see us accomplish in the second half of this season. WTR is the best in the business. This team is known for winning on and off track. We’ve got all the right people and all the right resources. I want to get the #1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini into victory lane!”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“I am super excited to go to Elkhart Lake in Road America as it’ll be my first time racing there and it’s one of the tracks that I’ve always looked up to. I’m really looking forward to competing again after a promising weekend at Watkins Glen last month. After Road America I have one of the biggest karting challenges of the year where I’ll have to be extremely light, so I’ve been working out quite a lot. We enter the second half of the season with three podiums out of six races, I think it could have been a lot more. But I’m very motivated and I’m so grateful to be part of the WTR family. I’ve been looking up to this team since I began karting when I was younger. The team is just a big family, and they all work together to get the best out of everyone. “

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“I’m really looking forward Road America. Being also part of Wayne Taylor Racing’s DPi program this year, I’m learning so much each weekend watching and learning from Ricky, Filipe, Alex and the engineers. Having both the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and the DPi program competing at Road America, I’m looking forward to hopping between both programs and continuing to expand my knowledge. We’re in the middle of a tight championship battle in the AM class, so I’m hoping to get a points lead and lock up the championship on one of my favorite tracks of the season.”

Randy Sellari, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing (AM)

“Road America is arguably my favorite place to race, and I love visiting Wisconsin. Everything from the track to the people, to the local food, have always been extremely enjoyable for me and it’s an event that I look forward to. As we enter the second half of the season, I’m hoping to secure a few podiums before the end of the year. Now that the team and I are fully understanding of each other again after a few years apart, I think they can call a race that puts me in striking distance to achieve this goal. My jump to the AM class has been big but I’m enjoying the learning process and continue to see improvements to my pace and race craft every time out.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO|AM)

“I am very excited to be back with Wayne Taylor Racing for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekend up at Road America. I truly missed being with the team out at their last event up at Watkins Glen, but really looking forward to getting back together with the whole team as we make the trip up to Wisconsin. It’s known as a home track for me. As I only live three hours away from the track, so I know my way around that place. It also marks the start of the second half of the season since we just passed the midway point. My goals remain the same from the first half, but now that I am used to the car and the driving styles of my competitors, I am looking to expound on that and push myself for better results for the rest of the season. I would like to thank Autobahn Country Club for coming on board with me throughout the season and since this race is close to home, I will be having some executives from the Autobahn joining us, so this has given me a boost of confidence going into the weekend.”