Jeremy Clements Racing set to Weave around the Brickyard with new partners Wings Etc. Grill and Pub

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to reveal yet another new sponsor Wings Etc. Grill and Pub out of South Bend, IN; and welcome them into the JCR family. Wings Etc. is set to make their Xfinity Series debut in the Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course on Saturday August 14th. Additionally, Fox Sports Spartanburg returns as associate sponsor for the tenth time in 2021.

“It’s really great that JCR has been blessed to team up with another new partner Wings Etc. Grill and Pub and Scott McFalls. They have some really great food and the restaurant here close to the shop is always packed!! Plus, they are originally from Indiana, so if you’re coming to the race this weekend, check out one of their locations near the track. I know I will!” Clements, said

Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway RC

Date: Saturday, August 14th, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:00 pm EST on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 21st – 2020

Best Finish 13th – 2020

2nd career start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway RC

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT WINGS ETC GRILL & PUB

Wings Etc. founded by Jim Weaver, is a family-friendly Grill & Pub, with a diverse menu featuring our Award-Winning Jumbo Wings, Burgers, Wraps, Salads, Cold Beer and More!! We have been voted “Best Wings” in our home market (South Bend) for over two decades in a row! We have TONS of HDTVs tuned to the very best sports programming, and popular daily food and drink specials that make every day a great day to stop by. And don’t forget we have “Size Does Matter” lunch specials 7 days a week.

Visit www.wingsetc.com for more information and a location near you.