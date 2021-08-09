Search
Categories:
XFINITY Series PR

Jeremy Clements Racing set to Weave around the Brickyard with new partners Wings Etc. Grill and Pub

By Official Release
0

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to reveal yet another new sponsor Wings Etc. Grill and Pub out of South Bend, IN; and welcome them into the JCR family. Wings Etc. is set to make their Xfinity Series debut in the Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road course on Saturday August 14th. Additionally, Fox Sports Spartanburg returns as associate sponsor for the tenth time in 2021.

“It’s really great that JCR has been blessed to team up with another new partner Wings Etc. Grill and Pub and Scott McFalls. They have some really great food and the restaurant here close to the shop is always packed!! Plus, they are originally from Indiana, so if you’re coming to the race this weekend, check out one of their locations near the track. I know I will!” Clements, said
Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway RC
Date: Saturday, August 14th, 2021
Broadcast Information – TV: 4:00 pm EST on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:
Best Start 21st – 2020
Best Finish 13th – 2020
2nd career start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway RC

JCR TEAM
Team: No. 51
Crew Chief: Mark Setzer
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Engine: Clements Racing Engines

ABOUT WINGS ETC GRILL & PUB
Wings Etc. founded by Jim Weaver, is a family-friendly Grill & Pub, with a diverse menu featuring our Award-Winning Jumbo Wings, Burgers, Wraps, Salads, Cold Beer and More!! We have been voted “Best Wings” in our home market (South Bend) for over two decades in a row! We have TONS of HDTVs tuned to the very best sports programming, and popular daily food and drink specials that make every day a great day to stop by. And don’t forget we have “Size Does Matter” lunch specials 7 days a week.

Visit www.wingsetc.com for more information and a location near you.



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleDXDT Racing Nets GT America Podiums in Downtown Nashville
Next articleNASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Watkins Glen

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category