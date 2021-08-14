CHEVROLET RACING NTT INDYCAR SERIES – ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY WILL POWER WINNER QUOTE

CHEVROLET RACING NTT INDYCAR SERIES

THE BIG MACHINE SPIKED COOLERS GRAND PRIX

THE ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

WILL POWER WINS – QUICK QUOTE

AUGUST 14, 2021

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, picks up the first win of the season, the fifth at the Road Course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the 40th of his career.

ON WINNING AT IMS ROAD COURSE: “ I can’t begin to tell you what it means to win these days. When you are in your 40s and still kicking butt-it’s awesome. You can’t doubt yourself, you just have to keep digging. I wan’t feeing safe until there was literally one to go. The misfortunes we’ve had at times have been a struggle it’s a tough series. There are many many components that have to right. Everyone has to do their job perfectly and that’s what we did today. Winning is important for Roger Penske, especially here. Very very happy.”

HOW BADLY DID THIS RACE TEAM NEED THIS MOMENT?

“We needed it as a group. I can’t tell you how good these (crew) guys have been this year; flawless on pits stops. They’ve given me the car and we’ve just had some bad luck and obviously I’ve made some mistakes as well. I’m stoked to get the Verizon 5G car in Victory Lane because we’ve haven’t done that ever. I’d been thinking about that coming into this weekend. Can’t thank Chevy enough for the engine and all the work those guys have done. What a relief. When the yellow came and another one … but we had a really good car. It was tough to get by lapped traffic but the car was solid up front.”

WHAT WAS THE DIFFERENCE TODAY?

“I was very focused coming in here today. I did a lot of homework for this race. We weren’t quite strong in the May race and just put it all together. I was aggressive at the start to hold that position and held off Pato (O’Ward) on the blacks, so a very good day.”

YOU BRING ROGER PENSKE HIS FIERST WIN AT INDIANAPOLIS SINCE HE HAS OWNED THIS FACILITY. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

“That’s awesome. Roger has had a rough year as far as the team goes. I’m really happy for the whole group. Because it’s not for lack of effort. They worked really hard during the Month of May and we were all scratching our heads at the end. I’ve been here six times now (five for road course wins, one Indy 500 win) in this Victory Lane; pretty special place for me. This win goes to the whole group; they deserve it more than me.”

