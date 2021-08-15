CHEVY NCS AT THE BRICKYARD: William Byron Wins the Pole

NASCAR CUP SERIES

VERIZON 200 AT THE BRICKYARD

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

AUGUST 15, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

4th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

5th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 HYPERICE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

11th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

William Byron (Chevrolet) Chase Briscoe (Ford) Chase Elliott (Chevrolet) Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

NBC will telecast the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard live today, August 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the IMS Radio Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Pole Winner Quote

CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING THE POLE SITTER FOR THE FIRST ROAD COURSE HERE AT INDY FOR THE CUP SERIES

“Oh, I didn’t think about that, for sure. But thanks to Axalta, Chevrolet, and Hendrick Motorsports. They’ve been building phenomenal road course cars and they’ve been super-fast. Hopefully we have the speed in the race on my end to back it up; but definitely been doing a good job in qualifying. I’m glad we got qualifying back because I feel like that’s one of our strengths on the No. 24. So, I’m looking forward to the race. And, like I said, hopefully we can keep it up there.”

THIS IS THE SECOND POLE OF THE SEASON FOR YOU. TAKE US BACK TO EARLIER IN THE WEEK WHEN YOU GOT A LITTLE BIT OF HELP FROM RINUS VEEKAY IN THE CHEVY SIMULATOR, WHO WON HERE IN AN INDYCAR. HOW HELPFUL WAS THAT?

“That honestly might have helped my lap because I felt like through Turns 13 and 14 as you get up on the Oval and go back to the right, he had an interesting technique there with the brakes. I was like quizzing him on it and trying to figure out what I could learn from it. Obviously, they use a lot more brake. They are able to turn a lot faster than we are. But it was really cool to see how up to speed he was, and thanks to him for doing that. It was really cool.”



About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.