Toyota Racing – NCS Indianapolis Post-Qualifying Report – 08.15.21

NCS Post-Qualifying Report – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Truex leads Toyota with a top-10 starting spot in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (August 15, 2021) – Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) leads Toyota in qualifying for the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday morning.

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – August 15, 2021

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, William Bryon*

2nd, Chase Briscoe*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, Kyle Larson*

5th, Daniel Suarez*

6th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

14th, DENNY HAMLIN

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

21st, KYLE BUSCH

27th, BUBBA WALLACE

40th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota Camry, 23XI Racing

Starting Position: 27th

Was it just a flat tire yesterday? Was there a lot of damage to the car?

“No, there was no damage. There was a smoke screen in front of me and I didn’t feel much at all, so I didn’t know that I was locking them up. Looking at SMT data, it was just that much difference. That’s why I hate road course racing because it’s just that much – that’s just how far I’m off, but no damage. All good – just a right front flat.”

What would you consider a good day today?

“I don’t know. Having fun. I’m just going to leave it at that. This track has been pretty fun. There are some high-speed sections and some heavy braking zones, the esses are fun, so it’s a fun track. I was looking forward to getting some air, but luckily, they took some curbs out (laughter). I figured that would make it more fun, hitting those things, it could have ended my day early, but no I’m looking forward to today. Our McDonald’s Toyota Camry – I know it’s good, I just have to get all the potential out of it.”

Are you becoming more comfortable with road course racing?

“I think so. I have put in a lot of work and trying to do better and better each and every time. There’s nothing like coming off of the two off weeks straight into two road courses back-to-back, but I’ve always liked road course racing. I always get excited about it going into it, but it’s one lap after I get pissed off and frustrated because I can’t figure it out, but I’m trying to keep a positive mindset. It should be fine. It is what it is. I’ll always try to enjoy the road courses.”

Is it better that it’s back-to-back road courses?

“Who knows. It’s always a hold my beer moment for me. I don’t think it matters.”

