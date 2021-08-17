Baby Doge Coin Returns to Brandonbilt Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway

Track: Michigan International Speedway | 2 Mile Oval

Race: 22 of 33

Event: New Holland 250

Race: Saturday, August 21 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBCSN & MRN

Stages: 30 / 60 / 125 = 250 Miles

Brandon Brown | Michigan International Speedway | Stats

Starts: 2

Best Start: 25

Best Finish: 26

Brown on Michigan:

“I’m looking forward to heading back to Michigan this weekend after what feels like a lifetime, since the Xfinity Series hasn’t raced there since 2019. Hopefully we can turn our luck around this weekend after the unfortunate race that we had in Indianapolis and rebound for a strong performance on Saturday.

“This weekend, I’m proud to welcome Baby Doge Coin back on board for their second race as a primary partner of our No. 68. Their paint scheme really stands out on the race track and they have an extremely passionate fanbase, so hopefully we can give the whole Baby Doge Coin community a great run and something to be excited about.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that the pressure was starting to sink in as we get closer and closer to the end of the regular season. I know that if we want to have a shot at making it into this year’s playoffs, we’ll need to be aggressive and maximize our stage points, while also trying to be smart and not put ourselves in a risky situation, so it’s going to be a fine line to walk, but I’m ready for the challenge and I know that my team at BMS (Brandonbilt Motorsports) is too.”

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin was born June 1st , 2021. The mission was simple: save dogs. Birthed by fans & members of the Doge Coin online community, Baby Doge is being labeled as the world’s 1st dog-charity cryptocurrency. Having quickly ammased over 368,000 holders & 100,000 followers on Twitter, even Elon Musk recently tweeted about Baby Doge. Baby Doge has already donated over $75,000 to help save dogs & has plans to donate much more.

To learn more about Baby Doge Coin, visit www.babydogecoin.com.

Facebook: @BabyDogeCoin

Instagram: @thebabydogecoin

Twitter: @BabyDogeCoin

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.