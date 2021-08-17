Cindric, Gragson, Haley, Allmendinger and Allgaier Set to Join Q&A Session at Daytona Int’l Speedway’s UNOH Fanzone Prior to the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Aug. 27

Pre-Race Fan Q&A Part of the UNOH Fanzone Experience!

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 17, 2021) – Four Daytona International Speedway Champions, three in NASCAR and one in the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, along with one of the NASCAR Xfinity Series best, are ready to answer fans burning questions before the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on Friday, Aug. 27.

The group of four consists of Austin Cindric (2021 Beef. Its What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion), Noah Gragson (2020 Beef. Its What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion), Justin Haley (defending Wawa 250 Champion), AJ Allmendinger (the 2012 Rolex 24 Champion), the NASCAR Cup Series’ most recent winner, and Justin Allgaier, who will seek his first Daytona triumph.

Anyone who has access to the UNOH Fanzone can ask these drivers their questions and get a personal experience with the potential victor of the 2021 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. Friday Admission is $25 for adults and FREE for kids 12 and under. Here fans will also have access to pre-race ceremonies, driver introductions, access to the large grass ballfield and the start/finish line through the middle of the 18-degree, banked trioval. Fans can also get photos with the winning trophies of the weekend in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

Below gives more detail on the group of drivers scheduled to be a part of the UNOH Fanzone on Friday, Aug. 27:

Cindric (driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford) is the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion. Carrying on with last season’s success, Cindric has already won five races this season, one of those races being the season opener Beef. Its What’s For Dinner. 300, and has clinched a playoff spot. Cindric, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race over the weekend in Indy, also captured the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Daytona Road Course in 2020.

Gragson (driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) is the 2020 Beef. Its What’s For Dinner. 300 Champion. While Gragson is above the playoff cut line in eighth and ha two stage wins this season but needs a win to guarantee a playoff position.

Haley (driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet) is the defending champion of the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. Like Gragson, he is above the playoff cut line thanks to four stage wins but is in need of a victory to cement his spot in the playoffs. Haley is also the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

Allmendinger (driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevy) is a 2012 Rolex 24 winner, showcasing his skill on the Daytona Road Course. Allmendinger has already clinched a playoff spot with two wins this season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Allmendinger surprised the racing world this past weekend by winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Allgaier (driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) sits fourth in the title standings, winning two races this year. Over the last 10 years, he has finished in the top five of the NASCAR Xfinity Series final standings on seven occasions, including runner-up last season. Always a constant frontrunner at Daytona, he will be looking for his first win at the 2.5-mile trioval.

Driver availability for the DIS Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer session is subject to change and without notice. Neither NASCAR nor any of its affiliates are responsible for this event

For UNOH Fanzone access the day after, for the Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400, admission is $60 for adults and FREE for kids 12 and under if they are accompanied by a paid adult. Another lineup of drivers will be doing a Q&A before the Saturday race as well. If fans would like to visit the UNOH Fanzone before both the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, they have the option of the Two-Day Pass, where access to the pre-race events for both days will be only $75.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

