Chris Buescher – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 17 Castrol Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Race Format: 400 miles, 200 laps, Stages: 60-60-80

FireKeepers Casino 400 – Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Michigan International Speedway

· Buescher makes his 11th Cup start at Michigan on Sunday where he is coming off two-straight finishes of 20th at the 2-mile track.

· His best finish came in 2017 when he ran sixth, and has finished no worse than 20th in five-straight events. He started on the pole in the second race of last season’s doubleheader.

· Buescher also has three Xfinity starts at Michigan with three top-10s. He finished seventh in the No. 16 in 2013, and followed that with a 10th-place effort in 2014, and fourth in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Michigan International Speedway

· Lambert will call his 17th Cup event at Michigan on Sunday with four top-10s and a best finish of fourth (2017). He also ran eighth twice, once with Jeff Burton and once with Newman.

· He also called one Xfinity event with Elliott Sadler in 2012 finishing 11th.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Michigan:

“Going to Michigan always has extra eyeballs for our camp in a lot of ways, with a huge presence from Ford and Jack’s folks up in Michigan. It’s a place that he’s had a ton of success at over the years, and tends to be a place that makes for interesting movement with so many different factors playing into the car and the strategy of the race. We’re looking forward to the challenge in our Castrol Ford and another opportunity at trying to win to get into the playoffs.”

Last Time Out

Buescher survived the late chaos in the inaugural Cup race at the Indy road course to finish 12th in the Castrol Ford Mustang.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 19th in the playoff picture, needing a win to insert himself into the playoffs that start at Darlington the first weekend of September.

On the Car

Castrol, the official oil partner of Roush Fenway Racing, makes its second-straight appearance on the No. 17.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us