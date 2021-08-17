Ryan Newman – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 6 ITsavvy Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400 miles, 200 laps, Stages: 60-60-80

FireKeepers Casino 400 – Sunday, August 22 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Michigan International Speedway

Newman makes his 40th Cup start at MIS this weekend where he has an average finish of 16.3 with two wins and 10 top-10s.

Newman’s wins came in back-to-back events in 2003 and 2004. He led 32 laps in his fifth of eight wins in 2003, then led 22 laps after starting fourth the following season.

He has one career pole at the 2-mile track, which came in 2005, and an average starting position of 14.1. Overall he’s started inside the top-10 on 16 occasions.

Dating back eight events at MIS, Newman has sixth top-15 runs including finishes of fourth (2017) and eighth (2019). Most recently he finished 13th in the second race of a doubleheader last summer.

Newman also made four Xfinity starts at MIS, winning his first two events (2001, 2005) with a combined 126 laps led.

Scott Graves at Michigan International Speedway

Graves will call his 11th Cup event at Michigan on Sunday, a place he carries a 19.8 average finish. Graves led Newman to an eighth-place run in their first race there together in 2019, and backed that up with a 12th-place finish in the second race, and most recently 13th last season.

Graves won an Xfinity event at the 2-mile track in 2016 with Daniel Suarez, topping Kyle Busch to lead the final two laps en route to one of his three wins with Suarez.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan is always a big weekend for more than one reason. It’s a place that’s pretty close to home and will always be a favorite place of mine to visit. The track and race always makes for an interesting finish as you have to manage fuel mileage, but also have the perfect amount of balance, speed, and drag on the car. Lot of different scenarios can play out at Michigan, so being in the hunt at the end is pivotal and we’re looking forward to doing just that in the ITsavvy Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman survived one of the wildest finishes in recent history last weekend at the Indy road course to finish 10th in the Oscar Mayer Ford, his fourth top-10 of 2021.

Where They Rank

Newman is 26th in points through 24 events.

On the Car

ITsavvy makes its Roush Fenway debut this weekend in Michigan. The brand has been on the No. 6 Ford as an associate in select races this season.

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.