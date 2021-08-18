Love’s Travel Stops and Martin Transportation Systems Return with McDowell at Michigan

Love’s Travel Stops Partner Ready to Power McDowell to New Best at Track

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 18, 2021) – Love’s Travel Stops partner, Martin Transportation Systems (MTS), will carry the primary colors on the No. 34 Ford Mustang at the Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

Martin Transportation Systems, is a family owned and operated transportation and logistics company with a fleet of over 1,100 trucks and employs over 2,500 drivers and support staff. MTS provides dedicated just in time “JIT” services to its customers with a dedication to safety, customer service, and technology. The company is headquartered in Byron Center, Michigan and is a loyal Love’s Travel Stops customer.

Michael McDowell is ready to make headlines with MTS by getting his first top-10 at the fast, banked two-mile oval located just west of Detroit. McDowell has 14 previous starts at the track with a best finish of 22nd. But, with his success this past season, he knows Sunday is an opportunity for a best result.

“Historically, we’ve struggled at Michigan, but I’m more optimistic now than ever before going into Sunday,” said McDowell. “The package, and just us improving as a race team, we can finish in the top-10 or top-15 and really get a good result. Right now, we’re looking to have that good finish. We raced well in Indy, but disappointed in not getting the result. I think Sunday, we’ll have a good MTS/Love’s Travel Stops Ford and can get the finish that we all want.”

Sunday’s race will be televised live on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about MTS, visit, www.mtstrans.com.

For more information about Love’s Travel Stops, visit, www.loves.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.