This Week in Motorsports: August 16-23, 2021

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Michigan International Speedway – August 20-22

· NCWTS: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – August 20

· ARCA: Illinois State Fairgrounds – August 22

· ARCA WEST: Irwindale Speedway – August 21

PLANO, Texas (August 18, 2021) – It’s a busy weekend for motorsports as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series compete just outside the Motor City at Michigan International Speedway and the Truck Series kicks off their Playoff run just outside of St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway. The national ARCA Menards Series complete a busy weekend with an additional race at Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday, while the ARCA West teams are back on track at Irwindale Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin plans to bounce back… After getting spun from the race lead in Indianapolis, Denny Hamlin is focused on getting the points lead back with two races remaining in the regular season. Hamlin leads Toyota with two wins at Michigan International Speedway. He scored Toyota’s second win at the track in 2010 and added another victory the following season.

Truex looking for first Michigan win… Ever since joining Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) in 2019, Martin Truex Jr. has been a contender at Michigan International Speedway. Despite still looking for his first win at the track, Truex has scored top-five finishes in all four Michigan events he has competed in for JGR.

Wallace back in Xfinity Series… For the first time since 2017, Bubba Wallace will be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series car, as he wheels the No. 61 Supra for Hattori Racing Enterprises. He has two Xfinity Series starts at Michigan, with a best finish of ninth in 2016.

Hemric strong at Michigan… Playoff contender Daniel Hemric will continue to look for that first win at Michigan International Speedway. One of his nine runner-up finishes occurred in 2018 at Michigan. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-native also holds a third-place result in the Truck Series at the track in 2016.

Hill on Hot Streak… For the first time in his NASCAR career, Austin Hill is on a two-race winning streak after going to victory lane in the last two events – on the dirt in Knoxville and at New York’s Watkins Glen International. Hill has never won at Gateway but finished third there one season ago.

Playoffs begin for the Trucks… Toyota leads all manufacturers with six qualified drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs, which begin this Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. John Hunter Nemechek leads all drivers with 49 Playoff points and comes in as the number one seed. Hill, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, rookie Chandler Smith and Stewart Friesen are also in the running for the title this season.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA| ARCA West

ARCA Championship battle continues… Corey Heim and Ty Gibbs continue their battle for the ARCA Menards Series championship this weekend with two events. Heim took the last race at Watkins Glen for his fifth victory of the season, but Gibbs still holds the upper hand by two points on the strength of his seven wins this season.

ARCA West back on track… Not to be outdone, the ARCA West championship battle is also tight as the series hits the midway point of the season at Irwindale Speedway. Last season’s champion, 16-year-old Jesse Love, holds a slim two-point advantage over his Bill McAnally Racing teammate Cole Moore heading into this weekend’s event.

