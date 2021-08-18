Sam Hinds Hoping Dirt Will Turn Luck Around

INDIANAPOLIS – (Aug. 18, 2021) – After spending this season racing on asphalt, Sam Hinds is switching gears and plans to get a little dirty this week.

Hinds will climb aboard a dirt midget this Friday night to compete at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Ind., with the USSA Mel Kenyon Midget Series. It will be just the third time Hinds has raced on dirt during his young career.

“This year has been rough with a lot of bad luck, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Hinds said. “We’ve kept our heads up and stayed focus. I’m ready for the second half of the season and I’m excited to go dirt racing this Friday.”

Circle City Raceway is a new quarter-mile dirt oval that debuted earlier this season. This will be Hinds first visit to the new venue, just like it will be for many of his competitors. Every lap will be a learning experience for the 16-year-old from nearby Westfield, Ind.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about Circle City and I’m really looking forward to getting out there and turning some laps,” Hinds said. “I don’t have a ton of dirt racing experience so I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m looking forward to having some fun and doing something a little bit different.”

Spectator gates will open at 6 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 6:30 p.m., and racing to begin following hot laps at approximately 7:30 p.m. Fans unable to attend in person can watch Sam Hinds race by logging on to CircleCityRaceway.TV.

