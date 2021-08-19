What to Expect from GTA 6 and When

Gamers all over the world are excited about a new Grand Theft Auto release. With GTA 6 being developed, it is expected this new title will launch in 2023-2024 and is expected to be an instant hit for players who have loved previous versions of this thrilling video game. Developed by Rockstar, GTA games in the past have been released every 3 to 5 years, which is why we are fairly confident this game will be available in the next 2 years. Now that you know a possible release date, let’s take a look at what you can expect when the new game becomes available.

Anticipated Gameplay

Fans awaiting information on the new game are wondering where it is set. Based on leaks from an ex-employee at Rockstar, it will most likely be based in Florida and includes a map that is much larger than the one in GTA 5. It covers three different cities and players will have the ability to control four different characters as opposed to the three main characters found in GTA 5. It is also believed that the game will include a first-ever female character.

Players are eagerly awaiting more details on GTA 6, especially those revolving around the casino. Will the Diamond Casino be available and will it allow players to engage in real money play just like at a casino online? That question has yet to be answered.

System Requirements

While the game should be available on a PC platform, it likely won’t be for a year or so after an initial release. When GTA 6 is launched, it is to be designed for play exclusively on PS 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Over the years, gaming systems have evolved and you can expect GTA 6 to be playable on these popular devices and platforms devices using top-notch technology. Based on information from our Facebook expert, Khrystyna Przbylo, this new game requires the following for those playing on a PC:

Win 10 64 bit

Intel Core i7/AMD Ryzen R71700X

RAM 8GB

System memory 16 GB RAM

Storage 55 GM hard drive space

Conclusion

While few details are available on this new game, you can expect this GTA title to be an amazing addition to the collection. With an amazing storyline, new characters, and an exciting set of missions, GTA 6 should be the most interactive and enjoyable release yet and is one that thousands of gamers are eagerly awaiting.