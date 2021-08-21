DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: WWT Raceway

Friday, August 20
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, 1.25-mile oval
Race: 16 of 22
Event: Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps, 200 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 19th
Finish: 7th
- The first caution of the race was displayed on lap 25 and Deegan was in the 15th spot with a tight-center condition.
- Deegan remained in the top-15 throughout two more quick cautions and completed Stage 1 in the 17th position.
- Deegan started the second stage in 17th and was in the 15th position when the race went under a red flag on lap 61 for a power outage. After almost an hour break, the race returned to green with around 40 laps to go in the stage.
- The rest of the stage remained green and Deegan ended it in 14th with a pretty neutral Monster Energy Ford.
- During the final stage, Deegan worked her way up to the ninth position on lap 114 when the caution was displayed for accident on the track which she narrowly avoided.
- The race returned to green on lap 121 and the California native was in 11th on lap 130. With under 10 laps to go in the race, another caution was displayed with Deegan in ninth and ultimately sent the event into overtime.
- The first and only attempt at overtime resulted in a seventh-place finish for Deegan, her best career Truck Series finish.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 16th
Finish: 19th
- Tanner Gray was in the 16th spot when the first caution of the race came out on lap 25. The Ford driver did not visit pit road.
- Two more quick cautions occurred and Gray reported his F-150 was a little free on entry while in the 14th spot.
- The No. 15 machine ended the first stage in the 16th position.
- A power outage in Stage 2 at the track resulted in a red flag lasting almost an hour. The second stage resumed under green with a little over 40 laps to go and Gray was 18th.
- From the 17th position during the Stage 2 break, Gray reported his F-150 was free in and tight in the center. He received service from the No. 15 crew during the break and returned to the track.
- Gray reached the top-10 when another caution was displayed on lap 114. The New Mexico native remained in the top-12 for the majority of the remainder of the race.
- Unfortunately, with less than 10 laps to go Gray got loose and spun on the track to bring out the final caution. He made it to pit road for service and returned to the track on the lead lap in 19th.
- Gray finished 19th at the midwest track in the first and only overtime attempt.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 26th
Finish: 12th
- Taylor Gray started his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the 26th position. He was in the 25th spot when the first caution was displayed on lap 25.
- Gray stayed out and on the second quick caution, he came down pit road for damage to the left rear of his Ford Performance F-150.
- The younger Gray returned to the track on the lead lap with 10 laps to go and finished the stage in 25th.
- On lap 61, the caution was displayed and ultimately the red flag was displayed for almost an hour due lights going out at the track. Gray was in the 23rd position. At the end of Stage 2, Gray was 22nd and looking for more turn. He pitted and returned to the track in the same position.
- In the final stage, the caution came out on lap 114 with Gray 17th. After returning to green, the No. 17 driver was in the 10th position on lap 130.
- The final caution of the race came out with less than 10 laps to go and Gray remained in the 10th position.
- The caution sent the race into overtime and the Ford driver slipped back to 12th in the closing laps.
- The 12th-place finish comes in Gray’s second career Truck Series start.
Next event: In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina on September 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET.