Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post-Race (Herbst Finishes Seventh to Pace Ford at Michigan)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series — New Holland 250

Michigan International Speedway | Saturday, August 21, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

7th – Riley Herbst

12th – Ryan Sieg

37th – Austin Cindric

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — Finished 7th

“I really struggle here. My whole racing career kind of. I just was trying to bide my time and race smart today with our points scenario. I think we expanded on that a little bit and gained into the guy in front of us. All in all, it was a good day. I wish we could have ran just a little bit better though and finish in the top-five.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Menards/NIBCO Ford Mustang — (Retired Early Due to Damage)

“We just got collected in a wreck by the cars that decided to stay out. Unfortunately, that is something you see often in this series. It is enough that I am not going to complain about it, you just have to understand it is possible. We had some guys get loose and spin out and I couldn’t miss them. I thought we had the fastest car out there today. In some ways I feel like that is a bold statement coming from me but our guys did an amazing job on this Ford Mustang and I wish we could have contended for the rest of the race because I think we would have had a shot.”

WHAT WAS THE STRATEGY THERE TRYING TO RUN THE LAPS WITH THE HOOD OFF AND IT SMOKING? “Never give up. Just being able to get points. Every little bit matters. From the outside, it probably doesn’t mean a whole lot and we don’t want to affect the outcome of the race or get fluid on the racetrack. That definitely wasn’t the goal. That never give up attitude though is what wins championships.”