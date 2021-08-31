Noah Gragson Returns to JR Motorsports for 2022

Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo, Black Rifle Coffee Back as Partners

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2021) – Noah Gragson, a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, will contest the 2022 NXS season with JRM, the team announced today. It marks the third straight season for the driver with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s organization. Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo and Black Rifle Coffee will return to back the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for the third straight season.

Gragson, 23, a native of Las Vegas, has made 89 starts with JRM since the 2019 season, his first full-time foray in the series. Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo and Black Rifle Coffee have supported Gragson in 44 of those starts since 2020. The first start with the driver-sponsor combination, at Daytona International Speedway in 2020’s season opener, resulted in Gragson’s first career series victory.

“Johnny Morris believed in me enough to put Bass Pro Shops on my car to start the 2020 season, and it paid off with victory the first time out,” Gragson said. “It was special to stand in Victory Lane at Daytona with Johnny right beside me. Bass Pro Shops, Rusty Sellers at TrueTimber and Evan and Mat at Black Rifle Coffee Company have been fantastic to work with. We still have a lot to accomplish this season but I’m looking forward to battling for a series championship again in 2022.”

During his career at JRM, Gragson won at Daytona in 2020 and again that same season at Bristol Motor Speedway. The young driver has amassed 34 top-five and 61 top-10 finishes in that span and has made the playoffs in each of his three seasons with the team.

Gragson currently sits eighth in NXS points with three races remaining in the regular season, firmly inside the playoff field. So far this season, Gragson has earned eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, with his best result a second-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. Gragson also won three of the four Xfinity Dash 4 Cash payouts this season, pushing his career total to four after taking the $100,000 bonus at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2020. JRM has won 17 of the bonus prizes over its history.

Additional details surrounding Gragson’s paint scheme will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 20th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.