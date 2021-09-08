CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES – GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND: TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

PORTLAND, OREGON

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

SEPT. 11-12

RACE 14 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Chevrolet seeks to maximize opportunities on West Coast swing

Points leader O’Ward, two-time champion Newgarden in thick of title race

DETROIT (Sept. 8, 2021) – Chevrolet teams, drivers and trackside engineers are primed for the September Swing.

Three consecutive weekends of intense racing that will lead to the crowning of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion starts with the 110-lap/216-mile Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday, Sept. 12, on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway that opened in 1961.

“It will be an interesting three races, as tight as the championship is. It always is this way,” said Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet who won the last race at Portland in 2019. “I’ve never seen someone wrap it up in all my 15 years in INDYCAR, no one’s wrapped it up the race before the last race. It never happened. Looks like the same here.”

A maximum 54 points are available in each of the races on the Portland and Laguna Seca road courses and Long Beach temporary street circuit. None of the three venues hosted the Series in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five drivers powered by the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 Chevrolet engine are in title contention and two are in the thick of the chase. Pato O’Ward, who won both races in 2018 at Portland on the way to the Indy Lights championship, is the points leader and Josef Newgarden is 22 points arrears.

“You try not to think about it too much because there’s so much racing (left),” said O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. “Whenever it’s so competitive like this series is in INDYCAR, just a lot can shift in one race. We’re just going to push until the checkered flag waves in Long Beach and see where we stand.”

O’Ward has been standing tall in his second full-time season with two wins, six other top-five finishes and three NTT P1 Awards in 13 races. He was runner-up to Newgarden in the most recent race on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval.

“Now the championship is more into the mindset of just really be aware of who we’re racing and when,” he said.

Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, has matched O’Ward with two wins and three pole starts. He advanced eight positions to place fifth in the 2019 event at Portland. Felix Rosenqvist, teammate to O’Ward this season, was runner-up.

External and internal pressures associated with maximizing points in the stretch run are familiar to Newgarden, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion in 2017 and ’19 and runner-up in 2020.

“When you go into a weekend, I think you’re just trying to maximize whatever your result is,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing. “We certainly have to be strong. We’re not in some cushiony position where we can just sit back and (let) anything happen to us. Hopefully we have a good, solid end here. If we do, that could add up to a championship.

“Chevy has been doing a great job for us. Real proud to represent them as always.”

Joining the Chevrolet lineup this weekend will be Callum Ilott, who will make his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. Ilott, 22, of the United Kingdom, was the 2020 Formula 2 championship runner-up and current Ferrari Formula One test driver.

NBC will telecast the 110-lap Grand Prix of Portland at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 12. Two practice sessions and qualifications Saturday, Sept. 11, will stream on Peacock Premium. The race, qualifications and practice will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Max Chilton, No. 59 Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 6 wins, 7 poles in 13 races

Wins – Pato O’Ward (Texas2, Detroit2); Rinus VeeKay (Indy RC1); Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio, St. Louis); Will Power (Indy RC2). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Detroit1, Indy RC2); Josef Newgarden (Detroit2, Road America, Mid-Ohio); Will Power (St. Louis).

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 95 wins, 106 earned poles in 162 races

