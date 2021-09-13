KENNINGTON SCORES PODIUM IN CASTROL EDGE DODGE AT FLAMBORO

September 12, 2021. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge arrived ready for business at Flamboro Speedway near Hamilton, Ontario for rounds seven and eight of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Sunday afternoon. The result was a second-place finish in the first of the two scheduled 125-lap races, unfortunately rain showers postponed race two.

Kennington had the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge near the top of the time sheets during the morning practice and qualified with the third quickest time to begin the first race. The hunt for top spot was on right from the drop of the green flag.

“The car felt great all day,” said Kennington. “It got pretty intense right away too battling for position. I think everyone was concerned about rain coming” he explained.

Contact in the first few laps would knock the alignment out and impact the handling of the car. Despite the challenge, Kennington hustled the #17 Castrol Edge Dodge for the entire 125-laps and claimed a second-place finish.

“It was a handful for sure,” said the driver. “It’s nice to get back up near the front where we belong, great job by the Castrol crew and we had the fastest lap of the race so we’ll start on pole for the second one” he added.

Unfortunately, persistent rain showers would force a postponement of the second 125-lap event. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.

Next up DJ Kennington and the Castrol Edge Dodge team will return to Flamboro at a date to be determined to complete the doubleheader. In addition, a 125-lap race has been added to the 2021 schedule and the twin races scheduled for the Autodrome Chaudière have been cancelled. Watch the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US

