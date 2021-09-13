Podiums All Around at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Monterey, Calif. (September 12, 2021) — Marching into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with five drivers in four cars across three classes, the Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo outfit showcased their talents in two 50-minute races around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s 2.238-mile track this weekend. The No. 1 Prestige Performance Lamborghini Super Trofeo secured a third-place finish in Saturday’s race after Kyle Marcelli qualified P2 earlier that day. The team started on pole for Race 2 thanks to a flying qualifying lap from Daniel Formal. Come Sunday morning, the rest was a formality, as the No. 1 held P1 from flag to flag. The team saved their best for last in 2021, as the win marked their third out of the five final North American rounds. The team completed the weekend with six total podiums across three classes.

Ashton Harrison completed an impressive drive to secure second place behind the wheel of the No. 25 Harrison Contracting LST in Race 1. She was unlucky in Race 2, enduring a spin, but she carried on admirably to finish third. Harrison leaves Laguna Seca with her sixth and seventh trophies of the year.

The No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing LST, piloted by Jordan Missig, was looking for more podiums after sweeping Road America in the previous two rounds. Although he just missed the third step in Race 1 after a brief off-track moment, Missig showed excellent pace, pressuring Pro cars ahead. He spun while chasing the No. 61 Pro car into Turn 9 in Race 2, but recovered nicely to grab second place.

Race 1 was unlucky for Randy Sellari, driver of the No. 03 JG Wentworth LST. He was taken off the track by a three-car accident ahead and was beached in the gravel, ending his race. With the team working through the night to fix the car, Sellari rebounded superbly in Race 2, securing a personal best second place finish and his first podium of the year.

After a tricky, but rewarding weekend at Laguna Seca, the Wayne Taylor Racing drivers are looking forward to competing in the final rounds of the championship during the World Finals race weekend, October 28-31, in Misano, Italy.

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 5, RACE 9

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P3 overall

Qualification by Kyle Marcelli – P2 overall

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 53 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – P4 in class

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P2 in class

AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P2 in class

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P2 in class

AM CLASS, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – DNF

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P4 in class

FINAL RESULTS: ROUND 5, RACE 10

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P1 overall

Qualification by Daniel Formal – P1 overall

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 53 WTR Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Jordan Missig – P2 in class

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P3 in class

AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Ashton Harrison – P3 in class

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P2 in class

AM CLASS, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo

Randy Sellari – P2 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P3 in class

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“We struggled in the early part of the season and really couldn’t figure out why. We made some wholesale changes after Watkins Glen and it’s a testament to this team, Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing. They’re the best in business and when we aren’t winning, they turn the car around for us. To win three of the last four, we’re on cloud nine. We’re going to go to Italy and keep searching for wins. Unfortunately, we aren’t in the points hunt for the overall championship due to the circumstances at Watkins Glen, but we have a handle on this Lamborghini now and we’re excited for the World Final weekend.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo (PRO)

“Great weekend here for Rounds 9 and 10 of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Championship. Race 1, we didn’t really have the pace and finished P3. Race 2 was a different story. We worked so hard with the team at Wayne Taylor Racing and they gave us a fantastic race car. I led from the beginning and Kyle ended up winning by almost 15 seconds! It was an amazing, amazing race. So happy for the team. That’s three wins in four races and I’m so excited for the end of the year.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“Happy to walk away this weekend with a second and third place finish. Tough racing this weekend, but we pulled through with great points after a few mechanical problems early on. Thank you to the entire team, especially my car chief, Shawn Ford. On to Italy!”

Randy Sellari, No. 03 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (AM)

“My spirits were down yesterday after the wreck. I wasn’t sure if we could get the car back together. I’ve got to hand it to the Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing crew. What a job. They were up until 3 a.m. and returned at 6 a.m. this morning to get it ready. They gave me a car that performed flawlessly and I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. With their help, my sponsor, J.G. Wentworth, my driver coach, Sheena Monk, I’m very happy today, it turned out well.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LB Cup)

“It was a struggle at first, getting used to the car, used to the track and the undulations of the corners. We were behind the 8-ball to start off with in practice, but little by little we worked hard as a team, grinding away, finding tenths and seconds here and there. We eventually got close enough to run with the fast guys once qualifying and the race began. Can’t thank the guys at Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing enough. They put together an awesome car and work together so well. Race 2 had ups and downs, but we put our head down after a mistake and were able to get a podium.”