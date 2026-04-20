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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Kansas Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: AdventHealth 400
Location: Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas
Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Start: 30th
Finish: 27th

It was a challenging day for Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team at Kansas Speedway, ending in a 27th-place finish in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 after starting 30th. With only one caution outside of the stage breaks, the team was unable to recover lost laps and finished two laps down.

In Stage 1, Berry worked his way into the top 25 but ended the 80-lap segment in 26th place, one lap down.

The DEX team needed a caution flag – other than the stage breaks – to regain the lost lap through pit strategy, but that opportunity never materialized as the race remained largely green.

Stage 2 unfolded much like the opening segment, with Berry maintaining position but falling another lap down.

In the third and final segment, the team extended a green-flag run in hopes of catching a timely caution, but the yellow never flew. A late stop cost additional time, though Berry was able to regain a lap by taking the wave-around when a late caution set up an overtime finish.

Berry ultimately brought the DEX Ford Mustang Dark Horse home in 27th place, two laps behind the leaders, and sits 26th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Next up for Berry and the Wood Brothers team is Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, where the unpredictable nature of superspeedway racing can play out in a number of ways. Berry led laps in both events at the 2.66-mile track last season.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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