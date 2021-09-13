Logitech G Joins Forces with 23XI Racing and eNASCAR iRacing Series Driver Mitchell deJong

Mooresville, NC (September 13, 2021) – Today 23XI Racing announced the addition of Logitech G to its growing list of team partners. Logitech G joins 23XI Racing as its first partner focused on the team’s involvement in the eNASCAR iRacing Series and will serve as a primary partner for Mitchell deJong and the No. 23 Camry. Logitech G made its debut with deJong at Watkins Glen where he finished the race in third. During the first Playoff race at Darlington Raceway, deJong started from the pole and led 120 of 189 laps before finishing second. As we enter the second race of the playoffs, Logitech G continues as the primary partner for the final three playoff races – Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Texas Motor Speedway. deJong and the No. 23 Toyota Camry team currently sit second in the point standings, two points out of first with two wins this season.

When we started, our vision was to create an all-encompassing, inclusive platform that blurred the line between virtual and real,” said Jim Hoey, head of Logitech G eRacing. “This new partnership with 23XI Racing is further proof of the growth and excitement around sim racing. We’re eager to work alongside 23XI Racing to create new realistic experiences for race fans around the world.”

With the addition of 23XI Racing to the Logitech G family, the team joins Logitech G’s growing list of partners including 23XI Racing’s Driver Bubba Wallace.

“As we continue to grow 23XI Racing, we’re excited to bring Logitech G on board with our eNASCAR iRacing Series team and Mitchell deJong,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI Racing President. “The iRacing Series continues to grow and attract new fans to NASCAR and we certainly want to do our part to bring new eyes and fans to the sport and our team. Both Mitchell and Keegan Leahy have had strong seasons winning races and battling for a championship.”

The second race of the 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Series Playoffs kicks off Tuesday, September 14, at Bristol Motor Speedway at 9 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. Rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is the single car team’s driver. 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota Camry made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway.