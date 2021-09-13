WMI DRIVERS HAVE IMPRESSIVE SHOWING AT FLAMBORO

(September 13, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) brought two strong cars to Flamboro Speedway to compete in rounds seven and eight of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Sunday afternoon. Both Donald Theetge in the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro and Brandon Watson in the #64 Leland Industries / RGC Sports / NTN Chevrolet showed plenty of speed.

Making his first ever start in the Pinty’s Series Watson began the 125-lap race in the 11th position. Showing poise and plenty of skill handling the car and plenty of tough competition, Watson climbed five spots during the race and finished and impressive sixth overall.

During practice Theetge had issues with a broken gear that only allowed him a handful of laps on track. In spite of a 12th starting spot in race one and contact with another car, he claimed a top ten result.

Regrettably, persistent rain showers wouldn’t allow the second 125-lap race to run and it has been postponed at a date still to be determined.

Quotes from David Wight, WMI Principal

“We saw some very impressive driving today from Brandon Watson in his first ever Pinty’s race. You could see him adjusting his line as the race went on and the handling of the car began to change. Finishing just outside the top five is an amazing first effort.

“A bit of a challenge for Donald and the #80 group with the gear issue. But we saw Donald move well into the top-ten before having some struggles with others late in the race. Donald did post the second fastest lap of the race and that would have him starting outside pole for race two”

“It’s too bad we couldn’t get both races in today, I’m not sure how that’s going to shuffle the schedule going forward, but we’ll be ready for even better results”.

WEEKEND PERFORMANCE

DRIVER STARTED FINISHED

Brandon Watson 11 6

Donald Theetge 12 10

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 10 total races in Ontario and Quebec with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

Schedule notes: The Qwick Wick 125 from Flamboro will be rescheduled at a date to be determined. There has also been a 125-lap race added to the schedule Friday September 24th at Delaware Speedway. Watch the live stream on the TSN app, TSN.ca or through Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold in the US.

