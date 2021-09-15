NASCAR 2022 Cup Series Schedule Announced: Nashville Superspeedway to host ‘Ally 400’ on Sunday, June 26

‘Ally 400’ NASCAR Cup Series race set for Music City’s home for NASCAR

LEBANON, Tenn. (Sept. 15, 2021) – NASCAR announced its full 2022 Cup Series schedule earlier today, featuring the “Ally 400” at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.

“We received a tremendous response to our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands.”

Ticket holders for the 2021 “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race will have the opportunity to renew their seat locations starting Wednesday, Oct. 6. Fans eligible for this option will be contacted directly by the track via email with instructions on how to do so online. New customers looking to purchase “Ally 400” tickets may have the opportunity at a later time once renewals for last year’s sold-out event are completed.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

Nashville Superspeedway’s sister track, Dover International Speedway, is also scheduled to host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.