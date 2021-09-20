SUSAN G. KOMEN® CANCER SURVIVORS HONORED DURING NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 20, 2021) – Texas Motor Speedway and Susan G. Komen® will honor cancer survivors during pre-race festivities for the Oct. 17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., with 1 in 8 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Survivors and guests from the Dallas/Fort Worth area will participate in a race day Track Parade Lap in their own vehicles on the 1.5-mile quad-oval beginning at 8 a.m. Later, a group of female and male survivors will be honored on stage and Big Hoss, the world’s largest HD LED video screen, during pre-race ceremonies for the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Tickets in a special seat block for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 are $40, with $10 of each ticket sold donated to Susan G. Komen®. Ticket purchasers in the Komen block will also receive a 50 percent discount ($30) on the No Limits Live Pre-Race Show presented by The Dallas Morning News Track Pass.

“We are excited to come together as a community at Texas Motor Speedway and celebrate and honor our local breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer,” said Sofia Olivarez, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Dallas. “After more than a year apart, we are so grateful to see everyone again and celebrate our survivors in such a big way.”

Komen’s 360-degree approach to the fight against breast cancer consists of four pillars: research, care, community, and action. To date, Komen has invested more than $2.9 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show those women and men who may be facing a breast cancer diagnosis that they are never alone in this fight,” said Joy Rich, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth. “Komen is here to help every step of the way, and has built a community of support for those who need it.”

Join the local fight against breast cancer by participating in a local MORE THAN PINK Walk or Race for the Cure. Visit http://komen.org/community to get more information about Komen events in your area. Join us for the upcoming Dallas MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, October 23. Whether you join us in-person at NorthPark Center or virtually from wherever you are, there are activities for the whole family. Registration is free. Learn more at http://komen.org/dallaswalk.

Click HERE to purchase tickets for the Komen special seat block.

Tickets for the Oct. 16-17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2022 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 40 percent versus buying individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information on and to purchase season tickets.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while searching for tomorrow’s cures.

Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at komen.org/social.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the NTT IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.