KWIK TRIP BECOMES TITLE SPONSOR FOR NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE AT ROAD AMERICA IN 2022

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 – Kwik Trip, a La-Crosse, Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, has switched places with the 2021 title sponsor, Jockey, for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in 2022. Next year’s race will be known as the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America. Official start times and broadcast details are yet to be determined but will be released later and the race date is Sunday, July 3, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“The opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America is a thrill as race fans across Wisconsin and the Midwest flock to Elkhart Lake for this premier event. NASCAR fans are some of the most enthusiastic in all of sports… we look forward to sharing in the excitement next summer,” said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip’s Director of Marketing and Advertising.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company and home to more than 30,000 co-workers. If you’ve been in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa recently, there’s a good chance they’ve seen you at one of their 700+ stores.

“Kwik Trip is a tremendous fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “They are an incredible brand, dedicated to the communities they serve. We feel that Kwik Trip will incorporate itself very well in the racing community through this partnership, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity.”

The multi-year partnership between Road America and Kwik Trip also includes several shared multi-state marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help both entities increase brand awareness and promote their products throughout the Midwest and the racing community.

Race day will feature NASCAR Cup incredible wheel-to-wheel racing when the green flag drops for the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America. The NASCAR Cup Series features thrilling door-to-door and wheel-to-wheel action through stage racing, which ensures more highlight-reel moments during a race, increases the sense of urgency, and emphasizes aggressive racing strategy. Fans will have the opportunity to watch 2021 Road America winner, Chase Elliott, battle it out with NASCAR’s future stars such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Erik Jones, and superstars such as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and, on the storied 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

Event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223