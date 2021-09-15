Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Bristol II

NASCAR heads to Thunder Valley Saturday night for the third race of the 2021 playoffs, where Hall of Fame owner Jack Roush has 18 wins all-time, including 11 in the Cup Series.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Richmond Recap, Bristol Preview

· Newman finished 20th a week ago at Richmond, while Buescher ran 24th.

· Kohler Generators returns to Newman’s Ford Mustang at Thunder Valley.

· Fastenal will be on Buescher’s Ford Saturday night, as the company will help honor National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by displaying the names of 552 truck drivers on the hood.

Runner Up

Roush Fenway’s storied history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988 with the No. 6 NCS car earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 11 NCS wins at the track, Roush Fenway Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 NCS, 4 NXS, 4 NCWTS).

One-Two Punch

Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Bristol came after sweeping the top two positions in the March 2014 event with Carl Edwards taking the victory and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming home in second. Edwards led the final 78 laps of the event to earn the victory.

History and Hot Streaks at “Thunder Valley”

Roush Fenway’s history at Bristol has been one of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in nine of the last 19 seasons at the famed short track. Roush Fenway swept the track in 2003 and put a NCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.

Thunder Rolls

Roush Fenway has earned five victories, 23 top-five finishes, 37 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.8 at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s most recent Xfinity victory at the .533-mile short track in the Aug. 2009 event.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 217 NCS races at Bristol, recording 11 total wins with 51 top-five and 89 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have an average finish of 15.9 with 3396 laps led all-time.

Roush Fenway Bristol Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Martin Cup

2002-1 Busch Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2003-2 Busch Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2005-2 Kenseth Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2006 Martin Truck

2006-2 Kenseth NXS

2007-1 Edwards NXS

2007-2 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2009-2 Ragan NXS

2014 -1 Edwards Cup