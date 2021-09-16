2023 Nissan Z: The seventh-gen Z arrives with a V6 engine, 400 horsepower and a manual gearbox

The Nissan Z is a series of cars that have been in production ever since 1969. First starting in 1969, the Nissan Z, or the Datsun 240Z, as it was marketed, was loved across the United States. It was produced until 2000, and then it went on a short hiatus. Back in 2002 as the Nissan 350Z, the car got many fans excited and it did offer a lot for a sports car at a fair price. Nissan produced the car until 2020 and then it went on a short hiatus again. Now, it is going to be back in 2022 again, as the 2023 Nissan Z.

The Nissan 370Z is the most recent out of all the cars, and it provides a combination of power and driving experience for less money. Now, the 2023 Nissan Z with a V6 engine is a reality. Some rumors floated around that it might be called the 400Z, but Nissan had enough of the numbers. This time, it is just the 2023 Nissan Z. Zed or Zee, we would leave that up to you to decide.

The 2023 Nissan Z is revealed to have a starting price of $40,000. Staying true to its core and still being the same two-seat, rear-wheel drive layout, the new Z has a lot of fans excited. The pricing is one of the most interesting aspects. Despite the popularity, Nissan has decided to stick to reasonable pricing, which would make it more accessible to the enthusiast and niche market that it aims to target.

The new Z will have a 3.0L V6 at its heart, which would be capable of producing 400 horsepower. Maybe the 400Z rumor stemmed from that figure. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual, and we are really excited to find out how the new transmission performs. Obviously, with the same rear-wheel drive layout, it would also be very interesting to see how it handles on the track. Nissan has placed the engine farther back in the chassis, still a front-engined car, but one with more balance and stability. Nissan claims that it is “an authentic sports car in the purest sense of the word”.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 will have 24 valves. It would feature an aluminum-alloy block and head, to save weight. For cooling inside the engine, a water-cooled intercooler has been used. Nissan says that they have added an optical speed sensor, which would speed up the turbine up to a massive 220,000 rpm. Also coming with a new mechanical limited-slip differential, the Z will have the best traction and grip on the road, as each wheel would receive the perfect amount of torque from the powerplant.

As already mentioned, the standard is a six-speed manual transmission. It has been enhanced and designed specifically to offer a more “direct and positive” feeling, according to Nissan. But other than this, a 9-speed automatic would also be available. It would also come with paddle shifters directly from the GT-R. No matter how good it is, we still think enthusiasts would go nowhere near this automatic transmission and rather stick with the manual for the best experience.

But more exciting than these would be the inclusion of launch control. Remember, no other Nissan Z prior to this had a launch control. This is a first. As a typical launch control system, it would hold an RPM (one that you would set manually) and just as you launch the car, the engine would spit all the power and the wheels would spin to life. Nissan also claims that it would provide a very consistent acceleration every time. We are excited to see how it would perform in real life.

For suspension, the new Z will feature monotube shocks with new front geometry. The rear suspension would also have been tuned. So, we can expect the car to be very rigid while on track, but also be able to soak up bumps while on a regular road. For the first time ever, the Nissan Z will also come with an electric power steering, and they claim that is extremely precise and very sharp, and direct. Other than the steering, the body has also been made more rigid, with a 10% increase in torsional rigidity over the Nissan 370Z.

But of course, none of that power would matter if you would not be able to come to a stop within a reasonable distance. That is why the new Japanese sports coupe will be equipped with Sport Brakes with 14” front rotors with 4-piston calipers. Those are some big brakes.

The interior of the new-gen Z has also been refined. It makes use of new sports seats that would hug the driver and keep him from slipping, thanks to the anti-slip material and slide-reducing center pad. The interior is now more driver-focused. The color contrasts also look nice. There would be a new digital gauge cluster and a 9” infotainment touchscreen, which would run on NissanConnect.

Features such as Door to Door Navigation, Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Remote Access would all be made common. The dashboard also looks very stylish and modern. Buttons and dials are still present to keep the driver focused and not to modernize the car too much. The steering wheel would have the “Z”-logo in the center to remind you of the car you are sitting in.

But what we see first is what makes the best impression, and Nissan has taken a bold approach to the redesign of the Z. For starters, it does not look anything like the 370Z, but at the same time, stays true to the Z-heritage. A new and unique design, the headlights are completely changed and the front fascia now features a vertical grille. The front could sort of remind you of a Jaguar car. The roof scoops down and meets the rear-end, in a way that is very coupe-like. The car looks pretty stylish and modern from the side.



However, we have some doubts about the front. We are not really sure if people would like it. It could be a polarizing design, with some people loving and some people hating it. Time will tell. But what we do know is that the new 2023 Nissan Z is set to bring the best out of its rivals. Toyota Supra, watch out.