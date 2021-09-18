Search
RCR Post Race Report – Food City 300

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Brands Chevrolet Team Earn Solid, Top-10 Finish In Action-Packed Bristol Motor Speedway Night Race

Finish: 8th
Start: 17th
Points: 12th

“Our Crosley Brands Chevrolet was extremely fast tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway. My Richard Childress Racing guys brought such a good piece to the track and I couldn’t be prouder. To finish inside the top-10 in the regular season finale is a good way to build momentum heading into the NASCAR Playoffs next week. To start the race, our Camaro was tight center off, but when we were on a long run, it had so much speed. My crew chief, Andy Street, barely had to adjust on the balance all night, which is the sign of a good handling car. Racing at Bristol is a battle and there was a lot of beating and banging out there. I wish we didn’t tear up our car after the checkered, but there was nowhere for me to go at that point. We are now looking forward to Las Vegas.”

-Myatt Snider



