Chris Buescher – Las Vegas II Advance

Team: No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-80-107

South Point 400 – Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his 10th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he carries a 16.9 average finish with one top-10, which came last fall where he finished ninth.

Buescher has three-straight top-15s at the 1.5-mile track, including a 14th-place run this spring. He also finished 14th in the 2020 spring event.

Buescher had two Xfinity starts in Vegas with a best finish of ninth in 2014 under Scott Graves. A year later the duo went on to finish 14th in the 2015 race.

Luke Lambert at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Lambert will call his 13th Cup race from Vegas on Sunday where he has four top-10s and a 13.6 average finish, statistically his best track on the circuit in his 10-year tenure as a crew chief.

Lambert’s best finish came with Ryan Newman in 2015 when the duo ran third. He led Buescher to the ninth-place finish last fall, and overall has finished outside the top-17 only twice.

Lambert called one Xfinity event with Elliott Sadler in 2012 where they finished third after starting on the pole.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on Racing at Vegas:

“We had a good day last fall at Vegas, and outside of that have been pretty consistent in the other two races there lately. It’s a fast track and one that we feel good about going in. We’re proud to help welcome Violet Defense to the sport and look forward to kicking things off right with their team this weekend out West.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 23rd last weekend at Bristol.

On the Car

Violet Defense – an Orlando-based germ-killing company with patented UV technology – makes its debut into the sport this weekend in Vegas, where the brand will be the primary for the first of its four scheduled races in the remaining 2021 schedule. They will continue to serve as a partner through the 2023 season as part of the multi-year partnership.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).