Ryan Newman – Las Vegas II Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-80-107

South Point 400 – Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Newman makes his 24th Cup start at Las Vegas this Sunday, where he has an average finish of 15.7 with 10 top-10s and four results inside the top five.

Seven of the last 10 starts at Las Vegas have netted a top-15 for Newman. He’s coming off a 15th-place run in this race a year ago, and he ran 10th a year prior.

Newman’s best overall finish at the 1.5-mile track came in 2015 when he finished third, one of his four top fives at the track dating back to 2001. He ran fourth twice – first in 2002 and again in 2012 – and also finished fifth in 2011.

He has an average starting position of 15.3 with one pole and nine top-10 starts.

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Graves will call his ninth Cup race at Las Vegas on Sunday, where he has an average finish of 18.3 with two top-10s. Most recently he and Newman finished 18th this spring.

Graves led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place finish in 2018 and he also finished 10th in 2019 with Newman.

He called three Xfinity races – including two with Chris Buescher – and finished ninth in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on Racing at Vegas:

“Vegas has been a decent track for us the past few trips, and one we know we can build off with our success there and at other similar tracks. We’re putting our best foot forward these last group of races and hope to come away with a solid finish in the Guaranteed Rate Ford Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Newman was caught up in a multi-car incident in stage two of Saturday night’s race from Bristol to finish 38th.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate is back on Newman’s Ford for its last race of the 2021 campaign.

About Guaranteed Rate

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States.