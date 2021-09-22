Thwaits Returns to the Scene of 2020 Trans Am Triumph in Fine Shape

Alton, VIRGINIA – September 22, 2021 – Ken Thwaits makes the journey east from his Tennessee base to Virginia International Raceway this week with more action in the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season. Ken currently sits in P5 after surviving the two incident packed all-class races at Watkins Glen to finish just off the podium in both events, in P4 and P5.

Our venue for the weekend’s action, Virginia International Raceway, has excellent recent memories for Ken Thwaits. Racing in the XtremeGT Class in 2020, the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Audi R8 LMS Ultra piloted by Ken set a new track record in class of 1:52:858 in Saturday’s race last year. This year the car bearing the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel livery is a Chevrolet Camaro for all but the first race of the season, when he ran in the Pancho Weaver prepared Dodge Challenger.

In the Camaro, Ken has put together a terrific series of results, garnering him 171 Championship points, 33 ahead of sixth place and former TA Champion Simon Gregg. Ken is just one point behind Amy Ruman in P4, while Chris Dyson looks set for his first Trans Am Championship.

“I like the track in Virginia, it’s really fast,” stated Ken Thwaits. “The team keeps improving each race weekend with our prep and setup on the car. It’s hard to believe we only have two races left in the season! I’m just getting going!”

12 cars are in the Trans Am race at VIR, billed as the VIR SpeedTour and some of the best vintage and historic sports racing, Formula and Production GT race cars will grace the road course over the weekend. The grids are going to be featuring many of the best-known, and prestigious marques in racing, including: Lotus, Porsche, Shelby, Alfa, Corvette, MG and Jaguar. A fine pairing for the Trans Am features.

Ken has put tremendous effort and resources into spending as much time behind the wheel of the TA Class Camaro this year. He will get his first look at the track at 11:30 a.m. on Friday for testing with another session at 5:00 p.m. Official practice is at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday morning with qualifying at 5:30 p.m. the same day. The race goes green at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

