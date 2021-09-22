Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas II

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas

Las Vegas plays host to its second race weekend of the 2021 season as the NASCAR Cup Series is set for 400 miles of action Sunday evening. Jack Roush has 16 wins all-time including seven in the NCS, where Ryan Newman is set for his 24th start and Chris Buescher makes his 10th.

South Point 400

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Bristol Recap, Vegas Preview

Newman was collected in a multi-car crash in stage two of last Saturday night’s race from Bristol to finish 38th in the Kohler Generators Ford.

Buescher battled through damage sustained from that incident to finish 23rd.

Guaranteed Rate is back on Newman’s machine for its last race of the 2021 campaign.

Violet Defense makes its debut in the sport this weekend as the primary on the No. 17 for the first of four primaries this fall.

Early JACKpot

Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.

Inaugural Sweep

Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success

Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas

In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas

Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.

Across the Board at Vegas

All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 38,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 57,000+ miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 50 percent of its 180 NASCAR starts at LVMS.

Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Burton Cup

2000 Burton Cup

2003 Kenseth Cup

2004 Kenseth Cup

2008 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Burton NXS

2002 Burton NXS

2005 Martin NXS

2009 Biffle NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

1997 Ruttman NGOTS

1999 Biffle NGOTS

2007 Kvapil NGOTS