Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas II

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Las Vegas
Las Vegas plays host to its second race weekend of the 2021 season as the NASCAR Cup Series is set for 400 miles of action Sunday evening. Jack Roush has 16 wins all-time including seven in the NCS, where Ryan Newman is set for his 24th start and Chris Buescher makes his 10th.
South Point 400
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang
Bristol Recap, Vegas Preview
- Newman was collected in a multi-car crash in stage two of last Saturday night’s race from Bristol to finish 38th in the Kohler Generators Ford.
- Buescher battled through damage sustained from that incident to finish 23rd.
- Guaranteed Rate is back on Newman’s machine for its last race of the 2021 campaign.
- Violet Defense makes its debut in the sport this weekend as the primary on the No. 17 for the first of four primaries this fall.
Early JACKpot
Roush Fenway hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for Roush Fenway.
Inaugural Sweep
Roush Fenway placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).
Continued Success
Roush Fenway Racing won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. Roush Fenway also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.
Victory Lane at Vegas
In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, Roush Fenway again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFR seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.
Back to Back at Vegas
Roush Fenway has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.
Across the Board at Vegas
All in all, Roush Fenway Racing has tallied 16 total NASCAR wins, while turning 38,000+ laps in NASCAR action at LVMS for 57,000+ miles, while leading over 2,600 laps at the track in NASCAR’s top three divisions. At the same time the organization has finished inside the top 10 in 50 percent of its 180 NASCAR starts at LVMS.
Roush Fenway Las Vegas Wins
1998 Martin Cup
1999 Burton Cup
2000 Burton Cup
2003 Kenseth Cup
2004 Kenseth Cup
2008 Edwards Cup
2011 Edwards Cup
1999 Martin NXS
2000 Burton NXS
2002 Burton NXS
2005 Martin NXS
2009 Biffle NXS
2012 Stenhouse NXS
1997 Ruttman NGOTS
1999 Biffle NGOTS
2007 Kvapil NGOTS