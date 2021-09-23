CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES – STREETS OF LONG BEACH-LONG BEACH GRAND PRIX-TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

STREETS OF LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA

SEPT. 24-26

RACE 16 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Team Chevy heads to Long Beach with eyes on the prize

Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden take aim at driver championship in season finale; Scott McLaughlin eyes Rookie-of-the-Year title

DETROIT (Sept. 23, 2021) – Pato O’Ward’s path to clinching the Astor Cup has become more challenging. But like any true competitor, the second-year NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver thrives on challenges.

The driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet enters the 85-lap championship-deciding race Sunday, Sept. 26, on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit in Long Beach, California, second in the standings. Scoring his third win of the 16-race season is a necessity to leave Southern California with the title.

“We are still alive in the championship, and a lot of things can fall our way,” said O’Ward, who enters the season finale 35 points out of first. “I’m going for the win in Long Beach, whatever it takes. I think our street course package is probably one of our stronger packages in terms of road courses, street courses, ovals, short ovals. I think I’m pretty handy around a street course, so hopefully I can pull off something good.”

O’Ward has one NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on the technical street circuit, qualifying ninth and placing 12th in 2019. The event was not contested in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re here as underdogs,” O’Ward added. “It’s the first time we truly challenged for a championship of this magnitude, with this amount of competitiveness. I think it’s been a fantastic year. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. Really proud of how we’ve grown. But we’re not there yet. We need to keep pushing and we need to keep improving.”

Two 45-minute practice sessions on the precede knockout qualifications Saturday, Sept. 25. The race will be the 165th for Chevrolet since it returned to INDYCAR manufacturer competition in 2012. The Bowtie Brand has four victories on the Long Beach course in that span and seven in a row from 1987-93.

“Chevrolet enters the final race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with the same objective and resolve it entered 2021 with — to provide the best support possible to our teams and drivers and see a race car with the Bowtie take the checkered flag,” Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said. “It’s been a challenging season in many regards for everybody but rewarding, too.

“We’re looking forward to watching the one of Chevy’s newest talents Pato O’Ward tackle the Long Beach street circuit in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and Josef Newgarden wheel his No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet as they both charge for the win and hopefully either Pato’s first or Josef’s third championship.”

Two-time NTT INDCYAR SERIES champion Newgarden, who was runner-up in the 2019 race at Long Beach, is 45 points behind front-running Alex Palou and mathematically in contention for the title.

“I’m so proud of the No. 2 car team and everyone with Chevy and Hitachi — just a little short,” said Newgarden, who advanced 10 positions to finish seventh at Laguna Seca. “Little bit tough, but we’ll go to Long Beach and try to get another win before the offseason.”

McLaughlin seeks to secure rookie of year title

Scott McLaughlin will aim to wrap up the INDYCAR Rookie of the Year award in the No. 3 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet. With five top-10 finishes through the 15 races, including runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway in his oval debut, the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion is a respectable 13th in the standings.

Buckner continued: “Scott has made a difficult transition with incredible determination. He has challenged himself all season. It will be an exciting to see his hard work rewarded.”

Chevrolet on display

Spectators can learn more about Chevrolet vehicles at the Chevrolet Motorsports Display in the Long Beach Expo Center throughout the weekend. Display vehicles include the No. 16 Paretta Autosport Chevrolet NTT INDYCAR SERIES car that raced in the 2021 Indianapolis 500, a 2022 Corvette Stingray convertible, a 2021 Camaro 1LE and a 2021 Silverado Trail Boss. Chevrolet INDYCAR team owner Beth Paretta will meet fans at the Chevrolet Display on Sunday at 10:00 a. m.

Of note

INDYCAR veteran Charlie Kimball returns to AJ Foyt Racing for the season finale in the No. 11 Tresiba Chevrolet. … Dalton Kellett, driver of the No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, got engaged to be married after the Sept. 16 race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. … Sebastien Bourdais, driver of the No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, is a three-time winner at Long Beach. … The 2022 Long Beach race will be third event of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, scheduled for April 10.

Tune in

NBCSN will telecast the 85-lap/167-mile race at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 26, and knockout qualifications at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 25. Qualifying and practice sessions will also stream on Peacock Premium. The race, qualifications and practice will be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing

Charlie Kimball, No. 11 Tresiba AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Max Chilton, No. 59 Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Juncos Hollinger Racing

Callum Ilott, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 6 wins, 7 poles in 15 races

Wins – Pato O’Ward (Texas2, Detroit2); Rinus VeeKay (Indy RC1); Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio, St. Louis); Will Power (Indy RC2). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Detroit1, Indy RC2); Josef Newgarden (Detroit2, Road America, Mid-Ohio); Will Power (St. Louis).

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 95 wins, 106 earned poles in 164 races

