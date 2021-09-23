Kurt Busch Adds to Career Accomplishments with 750th NASCAR Cup Series Start in Las Vegas

Milestone Start at Home Track

CONCORD, NC (Sept. 22, 2021) – NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) veteran competitor Kurt Busch will make career start No. 750 this Sunday Sept. 26 at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Busch is also the defending race winner of this weekend’s South Point 400 at LVMS.

The Las Vegas-native assumed sole possession of 12th on the all-time NCS career starts list last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with career start 749, surpassing Tennessee-native Sterling Marlin, who had 748 NCS career starts to his credit.

Busch’s versatile driving talent has helped him to score poles and race victories on every type of track on which the NCS competes (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course). The 43-year-old driver has also won at least one race in 18 of his 22 years of NCS competition, including at least one win in the last eight consecutive seasons.

NOTABLE WINS:

First career win at Bristol Motor Speedway (2002)

Has a total of six NCS wins at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR All-Star Race (2010)

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2010)

First road course win at Sonoma Raceway (2011)

Daytona 500 (2017)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2020). First home-track win

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Busch has the most starts among active drivers in the NCS

He will be just the 12th driver to reach the 750-career start milestone; six of the 11 drivers that have reached that number are currently in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Busch has won 33 NCS races with four different car owners – Jack Roush (14), Roger Penske (10), Stewart Haas Racing (6), Chip Ganassi (3).

Has won at 17 different tracks

This will also be the 102nd race start with Chip Ganassi Racing

Busch competed just one full-time season in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2000, before moving-up to the top-tier NCS in 2001

Kurt Busch on NASCAR Cup Series Start No. 750: “It is hard to imagine, Twenty plus years in the NASCAR Cup Series. To have been able to compete at this level with some of the best teams in the sport and against the level of competition is such a privilege. It is like aging, the years seem to go faster, it seems like 700 starts was just a few weeks ago! I appreciate the friendships and partnerships over the years. I feel like I have some race wins still out in front of me and I am looking forward to whatever the next milestone will be that I have a privilege to accomplish.”

About Chip Ganassi Racing: Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, and one car in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and over 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com