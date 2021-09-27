IMPRESSIVE PERFORMANCES BY WMI DRIVERS AT DELAWARE

(September 27, 2021) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) four entries for the final two races of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series this past Sunday at Delaware Speedway each made their mark in the races. Taking over the #64 car for the injured Mark Dilley was Brandon Watson who has turned plenty of heads in his brief Pinty’s career.

Watson would lead a total of 23 laps in race one but give up top spot late to settle for a runner up position. In race two Watson also ran near the front for the entire 150-lap race and claimed a fourth-place finish.

WMI also welcomed newly elected member of the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame Glenn Styres to the #19 car and his first ever Pinty’s Series races. Styres has very little asphalt racing experience but showed plenty of skill gaining seven spots in race one.

Additionally, #80 driver Donald Theetge demonstrated his driving skills showing plenty of speed and overcoming some obstacles. Theetge suffered a cut tire that hurt his finishing position in race one. He would record a ninth-place result in the opener and come home 11th in the second race.

Last year’s rookie of the year TJ Rinomato continued show improvements each week. Rinomato put it all together finishing 12th in race one, a career best but only briefly. In race two he claimed his first ever top-ten finish with a new career best ninth place result.

Quotes from David Wight, WMI Principal

“Each of our four drivers have reason to be proud of their performance. In only four series races Brandon has showed he belongs here. He just missed out on a win in the first race Sunday and finished fourth in the second. He’s a very skilled driver with a lot of potential.

“Donald Theetge showed real determination battling through a couple of different issues, there was a problem with water in the fuel and he suffered a puncture. But he also showed a lot of speed running with the lead group until the setbacks”.

“Glenn Styres had a steep learning curve, not having raced on asphalt in many years. But you could see the improvement almost every lap, and I know he had a lot of fun and to pick up seven spots in your first race, that’s outstanding”.

“Big props to TJ Rinomato as well. He’s grown a lot as a driver this year and you can see his progress. He had first ever top ten with a ninth-place finish in race two on Sunday”.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work and effort the entire WMI team has put in this year. We got our first two Pinty’s series race wins and had some other strong finishes. For only a second-year team to run this strong in so many races this year says a lot about the kind of team we’re building here and we can’t wait to be back in 2022”.

RACE ONE PERFORMANCE

DRIVER STARTED FINISHED Glenn Styres 21 14 Donald Theetge 8 9 Brandon Watson 4 2 TJ Rinomato 19 12

RACE TWO PERFORMANCE

DRIVER STARTED FINISHED Glenn Styres 21 14 Donald Theetge 3 11 Brandon Watson 2 4 TJ Rinomato 17 9

Sunday’s races were the final two events of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series for the WMI teams.

Television Coverage

You can watch all three races from Delaware Speedway this past weekend in the days ahead. The Canadian Tire 125 in on TSN Saturday October 2nd, at 2:30PM, RDS2 TBD. The Qwick Wick 125 on TSN airs Sunday October 3rd at 12:30PM, RDS2 is TBD, and the Pinty’s Fall Brawl airs on TSN Saturday October 9th at 1:30PM, RDS2 is TBD.

Race fans can get the latest information regarding WMI and the drivers on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge: Twitter @DonaldTheetge

Brandon Watson: Instagram brandonwatson_9

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BrandonWatsonRacing/

Mark Dilley: Twitter @MarkDilley9 Instagram @markdilley

TJ Rinomato: Twitter TJ_Rinomato Instagram @tjrinomato

Glenn Styres: Twitter @GlennStyres Instagram @glennstyres

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/styres.racing/