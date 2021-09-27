Play Smart: 7 Strategies for Online Betting

Many experienced bettors say that it is crucial to have your own betting strategy. While many people think it’s mostly about luck, there are many ways to predict the result and increase your chances of winning, no matter if you are betting in an online casino or a sports betting platform. However, it’s always vital to read the best lottery site reviews; the same goes for casinos and sports betting pages. You can win big only if you’re safe while trying your luck.

Different strategies apply to different types of bets. When betting during sports events, you can try halftime bets or double chance bets. In an online casino, you can try card counting or playing games with the lowest house edge. And if you are playing an online lottery, how about joining a syndicate?

There are many ways to play smart, and we are here to help you with online betting this time. Below, you will find seven strategies – see which ones work for you and try your luck!

Double Chance

If someone wants to play it safe and avoid losing money, then double chance bets might be a good choice.

The idea behind this type of bet is that you bet on two outcomes. For example, you can bet that the 1st half will end either in a 1-1 or 2-2 tie. You can also bet that a certain team will win or there will be a tie but reject the idea of that team losing. This way, you are betting on two outcomes, and if one of them happens, you win.

Halftime Bet

This strategy applies mostly to sports events. In this case, you bet on the outcome of the first half of the game. You can bet that there will be more than two goals in the first half, or that there will be over/under three goals scored in the first half, etc.

Fulltime Bet

This one is similar to the previous one, but logically, it applies to the entire game rather than just the first half. You bet on something that will happen in the second half or at the end of the game.

You can choose to bet on over/under 1.5 goals, or more than two goals, and so on. The same applies: you need to place your bet before halftime.

Halftime/Fulltime Bet

It’s like the previous bets, except that it has two parts. You need to choose the outcome for the first half and the entire game separately.

If you wish, you can combine this with the previous two bets. For example, you can bet that there will be over two goals in the 1st half and over three goals in the entire game.

Bets On Progression

In this case, you bet on the progression of the game. For example, you can bet that a team will score at least one goal in the next 5 minutes or that a particular team will be leading after the next two goals.

You can also make a bet on a specific player. For example, you can bet that a certain midfielder will have the most shots in the next 10 minutes or that a certain striker will be responsible for scoring the next goal.

Multi-Bet

A multi-bet is a combination of several bets placed together. This type of bet can be a mixture of most of the strategies mentioned above. You can bet on a particular outcome in one or more parts of a game.

For example, you can choose to bet that a team will score at least three goals in the next 15 minutes. Or, you can bet that a team will lose after the next goal, no matter who scores it. Another option is to place two different bets for the same outcome: for example, you can place a bet on a draw and a loss.

This way, if even one of your bets wins, you win. This applies to different types of bets, which you can place in both online casinos and sports betting platforms.

Handicap Bet

As the name suggests, this type of bet requires a handicap. How does a handicap work? It is a score that gives an advantage to one of the teams in a match. For example, if team A is leading team B by 1-0, then team B gets a handicap of 0-1. If team B manages to score a goal, then they will be tied with team A. This way, you can bet on the outcome of the match with a handicap.

To make a handicap bet, you need to know the rules of the match and the scoring system. If you want to, you can also try to predict how many goals will be scored in a game with a handicap.

Conclusion

If you want to play smart and avoid losing money, it’s vital to have a betting strategy. The ones mentioned above are just some things that you can try when betting online. You can check them or read some more if you want to increase your chances of winning.

All you need to do is practice a lot and choose a strategy that fits your playing style. Once you master it, you will see that it’s possible to play smart and win big. Just remember that the most important thing is to have fun while playing – that’s what betting was created for in the first place!