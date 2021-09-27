The story about racing is never-ending since most players are fans of this genre whether they are casual or passionate gamers. We can also say that there are two other categories – those that strive for the most faithful simulation of reality, and those that are more fun-oriented and where you can use the walls as a legitimate means of turning. Just recently, a room for the third category opened to include racing-themed online slots games. Give us a few moments of your time to guide you through the top 5 racing-themed online casino games you can play from any device and earn a sizable amount of cash.

Good To Go Slot

Microgaming entered the market of car-themed slots with its 5-reel 3-row 9-payline game packed with fast sports cars and matching sound effects. Given the number of lines, it is reasonable to assume a winning combination made of 3 or more symbols of the same kind. Speaking of which, there are a bunch of Formula 1 cars that also work in the Gamble mode where you can double or quadruple all winnings. In the Allslots NZ casino review, you can find more about other best online racing slots.

Along with the card-guessing mini-game, players can benefit whenever 5 cars appear on an active payline since it’s a yield of up to 2500x the stake. Needless to say, icons sticking closer to the main plot have a higher rating than Royals and can be swapped by Wilds. Should you align 5 Wilds, the system releases a static jackpot worth 5000x the value of your wager. With 3 or more Scatters, internet players will trigger some extra rounds while the Scatter remains in its position to help you gather even more free hands.

Racing for Pinks Slots

Cooked in the same kitchen apparently specialized in racing themed slot games, the breakneck slot comes with 243 ways to get you paid whenever 3 or more matching line up on adjacent reels. The slot satisfies all industry standards since it sports a modern user interface. Before the reels start spinning, players will be asked to pick a team and cheer for red or blue during the rest of the evening they spend on the Internet casinos.

To enter the game’s main event called the Bonus Race, try to collect all corresponding letters, and watch for the racing ends. Should your car wind up the opponent, it will take you to the next level with a higher Multiplier value. It is possible to scoop in a total of 5 games and claim a Multiplier of up to 175x the stake. Remember to look for 3+ Scatters as they lead to the batch of 30 extra rounds in the Pinks online game.

Green Light Slot

The next car race circuit is designed by RealTime Gaming (RTG) and players will get into the shoes of famous drivers to win new trophies. In terms of the gameplay, this is simpler than some other car racing games, but will never break the rule asking less than 3 symbols of the same kind to create a winning combination. The game has slightly more paying lines than competitors, so you can take a race car through all 20 of them. Connoisseurs are ready to put this title among the best casino games with a racing theme they can find in online casinos, so read more to find out why.

With 3 or more Green-Light icons standing next to each other, you will trigger the homonymous bonus feature. Pick a car and wait for the round ends hoping to claim a batch of randomly assigned free racing rounds. It is possible to win anything between 5 and 25 extra hands, while the next racing event awards a maximum of 100 racing games online to the first and second-placed racer. Another interesting experience is the Wild Driver Green Light Bonus Game that replaces all paying icons to help you achieve a bigger win. At the end of the day, the main price is posted at 50.000 coins in this medium volatility slot.

Formula X

The Spielo gaming platform hosts another motorsports-themed game bringing a frenetic 5-reeler into the world of progressive jackpot slots. Players can use a maximum of 25 pay lines to place a variety of betting combinations where even a random event can turn a regular punter into an overnight millionaire. It all starts with placing a bet, so pick between 0.01 and 250 coins to wager in a single hand. Remember – the higher the risk, the better is your chance to scoop the jackpot, which is why high rollers call this the best racing-themed slot game ever – this is how online slots work in general.

The set of icons faithfully represents a racing track with all dependencies such as a steering wheel, a driver, and a Michelin tire. There is also a nice lady holding the Scatter sign that can hopefully trigger up to 25 additional games. Wilds can stand for all other icons, while prizes during extra spins will be multiplied by 2x. Try to get 1.000 bonus points to activate the bonus mode and win the online racing game to take a larger share of the pot.

Highway Kings

Mainly focused on truck races, Playtech’s brainchild has been active since 2012 and stands for other fruity-themed slots combined with other interesting elements. Here, fruits are associated with trucks of different colors along with a gasoline container and gas pump offering between 2 and 10.000 coins for combinations of 1 to 5 symbols on up to 20 pay lines. There are no free spins in this online slot game, but other features of themed online casino games implemented here are equally interesting and energizing.

Depending on your experience level, set the stakes between 0.01 and 1 coins per line and play with a maximum of 9 coins per hand. The game plays from the left and heavily relies on Wilds appearing only on the middle reels. Players will also benefit from Scatters that award no extra hands but trigger the Scatter Pays mode. This way, you can multiply the score up to 100x for 5 Scatters. The free-play is implied in case you need to get some ropes before starting wagering for real money.

Conclusion

It’s hard to call any of the games we presented the best racing-themed online casino slot since each of them has distinctive features and unique gameplay. Some players appreciate extra hands, others chase a jackpot, while many punters are happy to have a variety of betting options in top slots. That’s why themed slots games are so popular and have a growing army of fans. Along with racing-themed slots, you are also welcomed to try video games such as Lucas Oil Powri Southwest Lightning Sprint Car game and match skills against other drivers. Picture perfect race results and you’ll have the right game to enjoy.