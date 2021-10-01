RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and has garnered 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories as an owner at the storied Alabama-based race track. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, including his final career win in the 2000 Winston 500. Other drivers winning for RCR include Clint Bowyer (2010 and 2011) and Kevin Harvick (2010).

The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, 10 top-five, and 19 top-10 finishes. Two-time Xfinity Series Champion Tyler Reddick drove his No. 2 Chevrolet to Victory Lane in April 2019.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Talladega 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Saturday, October 2, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Talladega 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, October 3, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway… In 16 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.66-mile track in April 2016 when he finished third. His best starting position at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series is first. His best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts is third, and he has two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, earning a best finish of seventh in October 2011.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Talladega Superspeedway… BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What will it take to be successful at Talladega Superspeedway?

“Anything can happen at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s a little bit of a coin flip, but my No. 3 team will be doing everything we can to try and win. In order to succeed at Talladega, you have to have a little bit of luck, and use momentum at the very end to take advantage of positions. Its speedway racing. Its drafting. And its chaos, but we’re up for the challenge.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Realtree Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Talladega Superspeedway… Reddick has three previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, recording consecutive seventh-place finishes in his previous two events at the Alabama track. The 25-year-old has previously found Victory Lane at the 2.66-mile track with a win the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2019), while collecting a total of two top-10 finishes in three starts. In addition, Reddick has competed in three NASCAR Truck Series events, posting two top-five results.

About Realtree… Realtree is the world’s leading camouflage designer, marketer, and licensor with over 2,000 licensees utilizing the Realtree camouflage brand. Thousands of outdoor and lifestyle products are available in Realtree camouflage patterns. In addition, Realtree is committed to supporting individuals and groups that work to ensure our outdoor heritage, the conservation of natural places, and the wildlife that resides there. Realtree promotes its products and relationships widely on television, as well as through Realtree.com and many other outlets.

RealtreeTimber… When it comes to hunting heritage, dedication and tradition, Realtree is at the forefront. So, when Realtree decided to create its next camouflage pattern, Bill Jordan and the design team met with some of the most legendary hunters, outdoor icons, and world-class guides to understand their vision for what makes an effective and versatile camouflage pattern for all of their outdoor pursuits. They took notes. They asked questions. They tested and tested again until they were sure they had something truly special. Built off the foundations of past Realtree camouflage patterns, they took advantage of new advances in technology and printing allowing them to create a revolutionary new pattern that truly meets the needs of hunters in numerous situations. New Realtree Timber is the result. It’s perfect for ducks in flooded timber, wooded turkey hunting scenarios, in any tree stand setup, stalking the rocky terrain of the west, and so much more. Use Realtree Timber and become one with your surroundings!

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

We know Talladega Superspeedway is a crapshoot. What is your confidence level heading into this weekend?

“I’m excited for Sunday at Talladega. Our Realtree Chevrolet Camaro will be hunting for the win for sure. Andy Petree and the folks at RCR have reminded me that we may be out of the Playoffs, but we are still racing for points. As much as I want to say that I’m going to race hard from the green flag and just have fun, I don’t know if that is the best thing to do for our Realtree team. On top of that too, if we get involved in a crash early and finish 40th, I really don’t want to start at the back of the field for the Roval next week. I feel like the rate that we have been improving on road courses and the amount of effort that is going into that race, we need to get everything we can at Talladega to start 13th ahead of all the other drivers not in the Playoffs. It kind of puts us in an interesting spot for this weekend. It’s a hard conversation that Randall (Burnett) and I have had and we are prepared for Sunday’s race. Ideally, we would get up front quickly, earn stage points, and it will take care of itself. The hardest part of superspeedway racing is balancing the want to race hard from the green flag versus being around at the end. No matter what our No. 8 team wants to make sure our Realtree Timber camo is up front at the checkered flag.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Talladega Superspeedway… Snider has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, recording a ninth-place finish earlier this season. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races, posting two top-three finishes at the Alabama tri-oval.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

With Talladega Superspeedway being the middle race in the first round of the Playoffs, how are you feeling?

“I’m honestly feeling pretty good about Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday. Richard Childress Racing has always had a history of having speed on superspeedways. Their Xfinity Series teams have won the pole for a handful of consecutive years at Daytona and continue to show speed at Talladega, so overall I’m excited for another shot at plate racing with this group.”