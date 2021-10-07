2016 Mustang GT | Themed Customer Build

AmericanMuscle’s New Video Features a Head-Turning Ride

PAOLI, Pa. (September 27th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) is back with another episode of their “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video spotlights a 2016 Mustang S550 GT with a “HotWheels” wrap and plenty of other appearance and performance mods. AM host, Justin Dugan chats with the owner of this unique build to gather insight and inspiration for the muscle car community. Viewers can head to AM’s website to see a complete mods list for this build, additional images, and detailed product specs.

AM leverages user-generated content from across the nation to help its customers visualize the upgrades they can make to their own ride at home. This themed GT does not disappoint with its one-of-a-kind color scheme and growing list of thoughtful mods. Justin Dugan begins the virtual sit-down with a chat about the hood and bumper combination. Other key upgrades include a PMAS Cold Air Intake, BBK Long Tube headers, AWE Track Edition Cat-Back Exhaust, and a Hurst Rear Spoiler. Viewers are treated to a sound bite of the exhaust and learn what future mods are in store for this outstanding build.

This episode’s “HotWheels” themed 2016 GT is guaranteed to get the ideas flowing for new and seasoned Mustang owners alike. AM’s “Customer Builds” series will continue with a behind-the-scenes look at awesome builds from across the country. Viewers can subscribe to AM’s YouTube channel to see more builds like this along with product reviews and step-by-step install videos.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?from=0&imageid=405474

