Pixar Animation Studios’ Jay Ward Named Grand Marshal of the 2021 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance

Pixar’s Family-Friendly Focus is the Perfect Fit for Hagerty’s Innovative Concours Event

GREENWICH, Conn. (Oct. 7, 2021) – Jay Ward, Pixar’s Creative Director for Franchise, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 25th anniversary edition of the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance on October 24, 2021. Selecting Jay Ward as Grand Marshal for the first Hagerty-hosted Greenwich Concours emphasizes the company’s pledge to honor tradition while expanding the automotive experience to a wider range of enthusiasts.

Ward joined Pixar in 1998, initially working in the Art Department for the Pixar favorite, Monsters, Inc. Leadership quickly recognized his automotive expertise and Ward began work as the automotive and later franchise creative consultant on all three “Cars” films and “Cars Toons.” His influence can also be seen in everything from 95-adorned backpacks to the “Cars Land” attraction at Disney California Adventure.

In 2001, Ward created the Pixar campus classic car show, “Pixar Motorama.” What started as a low-key employee car show grew into an influential event hosting vehicles from the collections of Jay Leno, Chip Foose, The Petersen Auto Museum as well as manufacturer concepts and a number of his own classic cars. Ward’s automotive knowledge has opened doors at the highest level of the collector car hobby; serving as an Honorary Judge at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and a Class Judge for the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, Audrain Newport Concours and Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance.

Pixar Animation Studio’s Creative Director for Franchise stands with Lightning McQueen at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo courtesy of Pixar Animation Studios)

In addition to his work on “Monsters, Inc.” and “Cars” projects, Ward worked in the Art Departments of “Ratatouille” and “Brave,” and served as Associate Producer of the 2008 Pixar short film “Presto.”

“When our team considered a long list of potential candidates for this year’s Grand Marshal, one name rose to the top, Jay Ward,” said McKeel Hagerty, Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Chairman and CEO of Hagerty. “Jay’s impact on pop culture, capturing the imagination of the next generation and awakening a life-long passion for cars and driving, is inspiring.”

Pixar Animation Studio’s Creative Director for Franchise and 2021 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Grand Marshal, Jay Ward. (Photo courtesy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame)

Pixar’s family-focused approach to entertainment complements a reimagined 2021 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. Moving beyond the traditional Concours, Saturday and Sunday will feature the event’s first Youth Zone, anchored by a life-sized version of Lightning McQueen from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. The area will also include slot cars, racing simulators and serve as home base for the weekend’s Hagerty Youth Programs.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the Grand Marshal because Hagerty has gone to great efforts to rethink what an automotive Concours can be, with many events and vehicles sure to widen the audience to more car lovers than ever,” said Ward. “Greenwich is such a beautiful setting for this show and inviting our life-sized Lightning McQueen to be on display allows Pixar and “Cars” fans to spend up close and personal time with the No. 95 too. I can’t wait for what I expect to be an unforgettable weekend of great cars and plenty of fun.”

The 2021 event also marks a new evolution of the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance’s weekend program. Saturday’s inaugural “Festival of Fun” features the unexceptional cars of Concours d’Lemons, RADwood favorites from the ’80s and ’90s and Porschella by CarPark, a celebration of all things modified Porsche. A range of hands-on activities – ride & drives, racing simulators, Hagerty Youth Programs and more – will entertain enthusiasts and their families. On Sunday, both domestic and international marques will be celebrated in the 25th Annual Concours d’Elegance.

Building on its purpose to save driving, Hagerty supports car enthusiasts and members through an expanding portfolio of events, experiences, and integrated product offerings. In the past two years Hagerty has added the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, the California Mille, the Concours d’Elegance of America, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance and McCall’s Motorworks Revival to its roster of premiere automotive events. Hagerty Drivers Club, which now has more than 650,000 members, is a hub of car culture offering unique experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and discounts focused on cars and driving. DriveShare, Hagerty’s innovative peer-to-peer enthusiast vehicle rental marketplace, and MotorsportReg.com, the world’s largest motorsports event management system, help connect fans with the cars and experiences of their dreams.

About the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance:

Founded in 1996, Greenwich Concours d’Elegance is a three-day premier motoring event held October 22-24, 2021, in Greenwich, Conn. Now part of Hagerty, the 2021 event celebrates tradition while integrating new elements, each created to engage the next generation. Exclusive gatherings, luxury shopping, ride and drives, new vehicle experiences and entertaining seminars surround Friday’s Grand Tour and Saturday’s Radwood, Concours d’Lemons and Porschella events. Sunday’s nationally recognized Greenwich Concours d’Elegance celebrates historically significant vehicles along the town’s picturesque harbor front. Each year the event supports local charities as a part of Hagerty’s larger giving strategy.

About Hagerty:

Hagerty is a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market and an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, the Concours d’Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information, visit www.hagerty.com.