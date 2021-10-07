Free NASCAR NFTs offered in the third RaceDayNFT campaign

Speedway Motorsports’ new digital marketplace has organized the NFT debut of Charlotte Motor Speedway. As a kick-off event week for the Bank of America ROVALTM 400, on October 1st, a whopping 10,000 free commemorative NFT tickets became available on the RaceDayNFT website. The opportunity was nearly as good as Bet365 for all racing sports lovers, so it sold out in a flash. As for the first two distributions (connected to races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway), among the 10.000 free tickets, 500 golden tickets will be randomly selected.

The second batch of tickets is planned to go on sale on October 7th. This “limited-edition” is a 400-piece trophy blueprint NFT series, sold for $20 apiece. RaceDayNFT has published the following description on its internet marketplace: “The Bank of America ROVAL 400 Trophy makes quite the statement in a NASCAR Cup Series driver’s trophy case. Its unique architectural design gives a nod to the Bank of America corporate tower, while the “crown” atop the trophy pays tribute to Charlotte, North Carolina, also known as the “Queen City.” The blueprint for a driver to add the Bank of America ROVAL 400 trophy to their collection? Pure determination, unmatched skill, and of course, a little luck.”

Initial sales of NFTs usually sell out in seconds. The explosive success of these digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens) has turned the world of collectors and traders upside down in little more than six months. Buyers hope to see the price of their collectibles rise exponentially after a few multimillion auction sales of NFTs made the headlines in the first few months of 2021. All fans of NASCAR races and potential NFT buyers need to open an account on RaceDayNFT to participate both in the free allocations and the sales of these new-generation digital collectibles.

Collectors who do not get lucky with the first two categories of NFT offers still have the opportunity to go for the 2,500 NFTs that will be available “at the Track”. This series is destined exclusively for guests visiting Charlotte Motor Speedway in person between October 9th-10th. They will be eligible to claim the free live image of America’s Home for Racing via a QR code. This category NFT is available on site during race weekend only.

Speedway Motorsports is minting a fourth category of NFTs for these launches, the day after the race: the “Winner’s Edition”. Two cards only are in this, one for the pilot winning the connected race and the other for the lucky winner of the auction that offers the second card for sale. The auction for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Winner’s Edition is scheduled for Monday, October 11th. The two previous auctions for the Winner’s Edition cards sold for $5,050 (Bristol Motor Speedway: Victory Lane) and $ 2,000 (South Point 400: Victory Lane).

These prices are far from the multimillion records of some art NFTs, and still quite respectable offers for digital collectibles.