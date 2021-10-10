Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — 10.9.21

JONES, HEMRIC AND BURTON ADVANCE IN NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PLAYOFFS

Daniel Hermic leads Team Toyota at The Charlotte Roval with a third-place finish

CHARLOTTE (October 9, 2021) – All three Toyota Xfinity Series Playoff drivers will advance to the round of 8 in the series playoffs. All three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers finished inside the top-15 to lock their spots I the next round.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 29 of 33 – 155.44 miles, 67 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmandinger*

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3rd, DANIEL HEMRIC

4th, Justin Haley*

5th, BRANDON JONES

15th, HARRISON BURTON

19th, AUSTIN HILL

22nd, TY GIBBS

29th, WILL ROGERS

35th, LORIS HEZEMANS

39th, KRIS WRIGHT

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DANIEL HEMRIC, No. 18 Poppy Bank Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What was the final lap like that got you to the third-place finish?

“That was all I had, you know I just lost a little too much rear grip that last run. Then honestly we were lucky to get as far forward as we did and then second, third, fourth, they were all right there in front of me, but I used my rear tires up. At that point we were locked in to the next round. We came here to win and knew we couldn’t with what we had; so Dave Rogers (Crew Chief) made a great call to come down and put four tires on Poppy Bank Toyota Supra. I don’t know, the 54 (Ty Gibbs) got hooked there on the next-to-last lap and I lost too much lap time to get to where I needed to, but proud of the effort, great call but just came up a little short.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Racing Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How do you describe your day on The Roval?

“It’s nice to get a top five. Our road course program’s really stepped up I feel like these last couple of races for 2021. I’m learning a lot everytime we comeback and do this, we learn a bunch. On to the next one, I think that this was exactly what we wanted to do. I think when we show up to the track obviously we want to win, that’s our main goal. To be a championship driver you also have to be smart at times. So a little give and take today and try to make it to the end did perfect. Got stage points, collected a really good finish there at the end so everyone at Toyota thanks so much, Menards, everyone that’s got us to this point. We’ll keep going, we’ve got some good tracks coming up”

