Bridget Burgess Persists at All American Speedway

TOOELE, UT, October 11, 2021 – The ARCA Menards West Series headed to All American Speedway in Roseville CA just outside of Sacramento this past weekend, as the feature race for a jammed packed evening of entertainment.

The BMI Racing team unloaded the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS, cleared tech and prepared for the hour and 15-minute practice/qualifying session. Bridget hit the track and worked with the team, communicating on how the car felt. The session finished with Bridget qualifying 16th out of a field of 23 cars.

All American Speedway always puts on a great show for the fans, and this past weekend was no different to the sell out crowd. The green flag dropped the cars roared across the start finish line; Bridget struggled with the car in the first part of the race falling back to 19th, and then as she continued, she managed to drive up to 9th.

Then on lap 110, Bridget was on the receiving end of an aggressive driver that drove up on to the rear quarter of Bridget’s HMH Construction Chevrolet SS causing both cars to spin out. Although Bridget went three laps down, she didn’t give up – she put head down and focused on the rest of the race, gaining her laps back finishing 11th on the lead lap.

A replay of Saturday night’s NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood at All American Speedway will broadcast on NBCSN on Thursday, Oct. 14, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Bridget’s next race will be the Arizona Lottery 100 at noon MT / 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ championship race later that evening at Phoenix International Raceway.

Bridget is powered by these great companies:

HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Circle Track Warehouse, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Kellerstrass, Konig, Lucas Oil, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Rare Parts, Streamline Custom Designs, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

Facebook page: BridgetBurgess8 | Instagram: BridgetBurgess8 | Twitter: 8BridgetBurgess