Young’s Motorsports | Connor Mosack ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 Kansas Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | ARCA Menards Series

Kansas Speedway | Reese’s 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Connor Mosack

Primary Partner(s): Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan London

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 97

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Season Finale: This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series will close out their 20-race season with a returning trip to Kansas Speedway for Saturday night’s Reese’s 150.

The 23rd ARCA Menards Series race held at the 1.5-mile speedway will also conclude Young’s Motorsports’ first season of competition in the NASCAR-owned development series.

Throughout the year, Young’s Motorsports fielded ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East entries for Toni Breidinger and Connor Mosack.

Kansas will mark the organization’s ninth race of the year, highlighted by back-to-back 12th place finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway respectively.

Welcome Back: For the fourth time this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Connor Mosack aboard their No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Mosack returns to the team after competing in his most recent ARCA Menards Series race at the famed Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile in last August.

Mosack earned much-needed seat time in the ARCA Menards Series and delivered a respectable 16th place finish in the Sprecher 150.

The highlight of Mosack’s young ARCA tenure occurred in May when he made his ARCA debut with the team at Dover’s Monster Mile. Starting 14th, he utilized the 125-lap race to move forward in his stock car debut to take seventh at the checkered flag.

The effort was not only a top-10 for Mosack but also a top-10 for the Tyler Young-led team in their ARCA East Series debut.

Meet Connor: Connor Mosack, 22, will drive the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet SS in Saturday night’s Reese’s 150.

A veteran of Motorsports, Mosack is a recent graduate of High Point University where he was on a presidential scholarship and earned a degree in business entrepreneurship.

Behind the scenes, Mosack is also a leader in his community. He organized a fundraiser for ContainIt, a student-led initiative that takes used shipping containers and turns them into transitional housing units. In its first year with Covenant Day School, it raised over $50,000.

He is also involved with the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation supporting kids with pediatric cancer.

Mosack’s Racing Career At A Glance: Mosack’s racing career began in 2017 in the INEX U.S. Legend Car ranks. Entering his first full season in 2018, the young driver needed just four races to earn his first victory, taking the fourth of five events in the 2018 Winter Nationals at Citrus County (Fla.) Speedway.

Racing in the Semi-Pro and Open Divisions, Mosack competed at Concord (N.C.) Speedway, the Summer Shootout Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway among other events. In 42 starts, Mosack earned 20 victories, 34 top-five and 37 top-10 finishes. Among those was a sweep of the National events at Las Vegas, including the Road Course World Finals and Asphalt Nationals.

In 2019, Mosack joined JR Motorsports to compete in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour Series and competed for the championship in 2020. In 10 starts, he earned three top-five, eight top-10s and finished sixth in the championship standings. With an average finish of 8.5, Mosack also earned Rookie of the Year Honors.

This season in addition to ARCA and Late Models, Mosack has competed in the Trans Am Racing Series by Pirelli where he recently earned his first career victory at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Overall, he has scored ­­­­five podium finishes in 2021.

He is also a veteran of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

On The Car: For Mosack’s fourth career ARCA race, Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear will serve as the primary partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS.

Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear is the first custom-fit underwear for men. Short for “tailored knickers,” Nic Tailor is superior quality underwear made to your specific body shape. We take into consideration butt size, groin size and everything that makes you, you.

When your underwear fits better, it feels better. Experience comfortable luxury underwear for all body types and dimensions.

Learn more at nictailor.com.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Mosack as crew chief of the No. 02 Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet is Ryan London.

London recently scored his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory as crew chief earlier this month at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Young’s Motorsports driver Tate Fogleman.

This weekend will mark his seventh ARCA race as crew chief and fifth overall in 2021.

Earlier this year, he led Toni Breidinger to a 12th place finish at Kansas.

Young’s Motorsports 2021 ARCA Season: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports expanded their team to include ARCA this season and has competed in seven premier events entering Kansas.

Kicking off the year with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, the team’s season highlights include back-to-back 12th place finishes at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway with female driver Toni Breidinger at the wheel.

Most recently, Young’s Motorsports joined the ARCA Menards Series for their return to the historic Milwaukee (Wisc.) Mile in the Sprecher 150, where Mosack started and finished 16th.

Additionally, the team made their ARCA Menards Series East debut in May with Mosack at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, earning a seventh-place finish after starting 14th for the team’s best finish in an ARCA sanctioned series.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Connor Mosack, please visit, connormosackracing.com like him on Facebook (Connor Mosack Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@connormosack) and Twitter (@connormosack).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Connor Mosack Pre-Race Quotes:

On Kansas Speedway: “I’m excited to get back in the ARCA car on a mile and a half. We’re bringing the car we had at Michigan, so I think our No. 02 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet will be really good.”

On Preparing For Kansas Speedway: “I’ve run many laps on the simulator to best prepare myself, and gone through and watched some of the past races there.

“I’ve also been able to talk to some people who have run well there and can use their advice to be better as well.”

On Benefit of Practice and Qualifying: “Being able to practice and qualify will be a big help for us. At Michigan, we were able to get a couple of laps in practice, but no qualifying so starting at the back made it tougher than it needed to be.

“Hopefully, we can use the practice to get up to speed on the track and make some minor adjustments if needed and then qualify near the front to be able to run with those guys in the race.”

On Goals For Kansas Speedway: My goal is definitely a top-five finish with our No. 02 Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Chevrolet. I feel we could have easily accomplished this at Michigan had we not had the mechanical problems.”

Race Information:

The Reese’s 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 20th of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Oct. 23 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. A timed General Tire pole qualifying session is set for a short time later at 12:40 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. ET). The event will be televised live on MAVTV, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391, online channel 981). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).