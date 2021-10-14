ExtremeTerrain’s 2021 Ford Bronco Review

First Impression and Test Drive | “Throttle Out”

PAOLI, Pa. (October 13th, 2021) – ExtremeTerrain (XT) announces the newest episode of its “Throttle Out” YouTube series featuring a deep dive into the 2021 Ford Bronco. Shot at the Holly Oaks ORV Park near Detroit, Michigan, the video features the Bronco in action on and off the road. XT’s Justin Dugan gives viewers a closer look with a walkaround and review, followed by an interview with Ford’s Chief Program Engineer, Eric Loeffler.

“Since the Bronco’s been gone, it’s hit the gym, it’s gotten a little leaner, a little meaner in order to compete directly against the Jeep Wrangler in that midsize SUV category…” says Justin. He begins with an on-road test sharing his initial impression before switching rigs and heading into the Bronco’s natural off-road habitat. The truck’s performance on bumps, turns, and climbs is impressive as is its function and concept car styling. Justin dives into some of the key areas Bronco owners will want to embrace when it comes to personalizing their ride. The video includes a brief interview with Ford’s Chief Program Engineer who reveals the reasons for the return of this iconic truck, as well as his favorite design feature. Viewers will get to see a stripped-down first edition Bronco, watch a front “stay bar” connect demo, and much more.

The brand new 2021 Ford Bronco marks its return for the first time in 25 years and XT is committed to supporting owners who are eager to modify, personalize and protect their new ride. Their “Throttle Out” video series is a popular go-to resource for information and inspiration. Customers are invited to subscribe to XT’s YouTube channel to stay in the know on all things Bronco.

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/all-ford-bronco-videos.html

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.